The return of airline traffic has a positive impact on the financial performance of Viasat and Intelsat

The rising in-flight connectivity (IFC) industry is assisting satellite providers Viasat and Intelsat, which both reported increased financial results as a result of travelers taking to the skies. Because of a greater IFC business, Viasat achieved a landmark of $665 million in profits for the 3 months closing June 30, up 25 percent year over year. Its net profits grew to $17 million from the $12 million loss the prior year.

Intelsat, which is in Chapter 11 after the COVID-19 aided in its insolvency in 2020 May, claimed that a recovery in North American airline traffic allowed it to produce more revenues

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

This report was originally published on this blog