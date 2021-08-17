Convergent Billing Market to See Booming Growth | Amdocs, IBM, SAP

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Convergent Billing Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Convergent Billing Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Amdocs (United States),Alcatel-Lucent (France),SAP (Germany),Huawei (China),Comverse (Israel),IBM (United States),Elitecore Technologies (India),Redknee (Canada),Orga Systems (Germany),Comarch (Poland)

Scope of the Report of Convergent Billing

Convergent Billing provides real-time billing in telecommunication networks. This has a flexible and powerful convergent rating engine that provides network operators a competitive advantage to be market leaders in the telecommunications industry. It provides an advanced system for the convergent billing of different services such as wireline, wireless and data networks. It enables telecom operators to manage their administrative and billing tasks effectively through the integration with other systems such as Customer Care.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Fixed, Mobile, Broadband, TV), Services (Managed Services, Consulting Services, Customized Services), Solutions (Customer Relationship Management, – Billing Management, – Charging, Settlement and Payment Management, Voucher Management, Mediation), Deployment (Hosted, On-Premise)

Market Trend:

Increasing Competition in Telecom Industry

Outsourcing the Design and Development Processes to Managed Service Providers

Market Drivers:

Rise of the Digital Service Provider (DSP)

Increase in Demand for the Industry Solutions and Systems

Increasing Demand for Vas and Data Services

Growing Telecommunication Sector

Opportunities:

Availability of Convergent Billing Software on Cloud Is Expected the Biggest Opportunity in the Future.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Convergent Billing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Convergent Billing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Convergent Billing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Convergent Billing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Convergent Billing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Convergent Billing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Convergent Billing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

