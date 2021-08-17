Boat Rental Market to Witness Stunning Growth | GETMYBOAT, BRP, Boatsetter

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Boat Rental Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Boat Rental Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

GETMYBOAT Inc.(United States),Brunswick Group (United Kingdom),BRP (Canada),Beneteau Group (France),Blue Bay Marine(Denmark),Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company (Netherlands), Boatsetter (United States), Click&Boat (France),GLOBE SAILOR(France)

Scope of the Report of Boat Rental

Boat rental refers to a person renting a boat from a private owner. This option allows for a more personalized experience. The renter can choose a boat based upon their interests and boating abilities rather than getting a stock boat from a marina fleet. Since the boat is owned by a private owner, the renter can be assured that it is in proper running condition and has all of the necessary safety gear and equipment on board. They can even talk to or meet with the owner before heading out onto the water. The renter can sail the boat themselves, or hire a captain to do the navigating for them.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Yachts, Sailing boat, Catamaran, Motorboat, Other Boat Types), Application (Personal, Business Group), Power Source (IC Engine, Electric), Boat Class (Luxury, Sports, Others)

Market Trend:

Increase in Online Rental Services is Driving the Market

Increasing number of people are either renting boats or joining a boat club to enjoy their leisurely time whilst maintaining social distancing norms.

Market Drivers:

The growing popularity of mobility as a service as opposed to car ownershipâ€™s, reason being simple, the millennial population believes in experiencing things rather than owning things

Internet and digitization have made renting and chartering of boats

Challenges:

The fragmented nature of the market is creating challenges for business owners

Opportunities:

Rise in investments to promote nautical tourism across several countries

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Boat Rental Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Boat Rental market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Boat Rental Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Boat Rental

Chapter 4: Presenting the Boat Rental Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Boat Rental market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Boat Rental Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

