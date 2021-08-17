Poultry Feed Acidulants Market Expecting Huge Demand in Upcoming Years | BASF SE, Jefo Nutrition, Novus International

The increasing emphasis on the poultry plays an important role in the food security, their supply of protein and nutrition in the form of eggs and meat and the increasing need to produce food with the purpose of managing the large requirement of food among population globally influence the poultry feed acidulants market. Vitamins are essential nutrients for animal growth. Poultry Feed Acidulants keep feed and drinking water hygienically clean and prevent spoilage. And carotenoids help produce the yellow-orange egg yolk colour that consumers like so much.

ADDCON GROUP GmbH (Germany),BASF SE (Germany),BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria),Corbion NV (The Netherlands),Eastman Chemical Company (United States),Impextraco NV (Belgium),Jefo Nutrition, Inc. (Canada),Kemin Industries, Inc. (United States),Novus International, Inc. (United States),Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden)

Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products

Market Trend:

Growing Government Aids Or Funds Promoting Feed Industry Wellness

Challenges:

Maintaining the Efficacy of Feed Acidulants

Opportunities:

The rising importance of poultry nutrition

The Global Poultry Feed Acidulants Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Propionic acid, Formic acid, Citric acid, Lactic acid, Sorbic acid, Malic acid, Acetic acid, Others (fumaric acid, tartaric acid, butyric acid, and benzoic acid)), Function (PH control, Feed efficiency, Flavor), Compound (Blended, Single), Form (Powder, Liquid)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

