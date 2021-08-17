Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Size, Global Analytical Overview, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2027

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast.
The research report highlights future growth, business opportunities and the regional overview of the market. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive during the forecast period. The report also provides a basic overview of the industry.
Market segment by Type, covers
Polyester
Vinyl Ester
Epoxy
Market segment by Application can be divided into
Hoods
Deck Lids
Fenders
Bumpers
Body Panels
Others
The key market players for global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive market are listed below:
IDI Composites International
Magna
Teijin (Continental Structural Plastics)
Polynt
Astar
ZOLTEK
Core Molding Technologies
Lorenz
Huayuan Group
Polmix
Changzhou Fonda
Jiangshi Composite
Toray
Composite Materials Engineering
Utek Composite
Changzhou Huari New Material
The emergence of COVID-19 has slowed market growth; nonetheless, the market is progressively gaining pace due to rising lockdowns. The abrupt increase in CAGR is due to the demand and expansion of this market, which will return to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic, is gone. Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive market for household shower cubicles is fairly competitive, with regional and multinational players competing for market share.
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2027)
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Key Points Describing Various Features of Report: –
- Manufacturing Analysis
- Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Competition
- Demand and Supply and Effectiveness
- Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) for Automotive Market Segmentation
- Regional Distributions
