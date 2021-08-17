Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Size and Overview Upto 207| Nvidia, Tesla, Horizon

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Self-driving Chip market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Self-driving Chip market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Self-driving Chip market is carefully analyzed and researched by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Market is estimated to reach xx million USD in 2021 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive Self-driving Chip market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Automotive Self-driving Chip Market are Studied: Nvidia, Tesla, Horizon, Mobileye, Black Sesame Technologies, Westwell Lab, STMicroelectronics, MediaTek Inc, Renesas, BOSCH, Qualcomm, Intel, NXP, Texas Instruments, Navinfo, Google

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Self-driving Chip market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , L1 and L2 Level, L3 Level, L4 Level, Others

Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car, Commecial Car

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive Self-driving Chip industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive Self-driving Chip trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Automotive Self-driving Chip developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive Self-driving Chip industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in the future.

TOC

1 Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Self-driving Chip Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 L1 and L2 Level

1.2.2 L3 Level

1.2.3 L4 Level

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Self-driving Chip Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Self-driving Chip Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Self-driving Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Self-driving Chip as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Self-driving Chip Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Self-driving Chip Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Self-driving Chip Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip by Application

4.1 Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commecial Car

4.2 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Self-driving Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Self-driving Chip by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Self-driving Chip Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Self-driving Chip Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Self-driving Chip by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Self-driving Chip Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Self-driving Chip Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Self-driving Chip by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Self-driving Chip Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Self-driving Chip Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Self-driving Chip by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Self-driving Chip Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Self-driving Chip Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Self-driving Chip by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Self-driving Chip Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Self-driving Chip Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Self-driving Chip Business

10.1 Nvidia

10.1.1 Nvidia Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nvidia Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nvidia Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nvidia Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.1.5 Nvidia Recent Development

10.2 Tesla

10.2.1 Tesla Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tesla Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tesla Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Nvidia Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.2.5 Tesla Recent Development

10.3 Horizon

10.3.1 Horizon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Horizon Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Horizon Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Horizon Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.3.5 Horizon Recent Development

10.4 Mobileye

10.4.1 Mobileye Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mobileye Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mobileye Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mobileye Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.4.5 Mobileye Recent Development

10.5 Black Sesame Technologies

10.5.1 Black Sesame Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 Black Sesame Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Black Sesame Technologies Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Black Sesame Technologies Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.5.5 Black Sesame Technologies Recent Development

10.6 Westwell Lab

10.6.1 Westwell Lab Corporation Information

10.6.2 Westwell Lab Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Westwell Lab Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Westwell Lab Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.6.5 Westwell Lab Recent Development

10.7 STMicroelectronics

10.7.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.7.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.7.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.8 MediaTek Inc

10.8.1 MediaTek Inc Corporation Information

10.8.2 MediaTek Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 MediaTek Inc Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 MediaTek Inc Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.8.5 MediaTek Inc Recent Development

10.9 Renesas

10.9.1 Renesas Corporation Information

10.9.2 Renesas Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Renesas Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Renesas Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.9.5 Renesas Recent Development

10.10 BOSCH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Self-driving Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BOSCH Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BOSCH Recent Development

10.11 Qualcomm

10.11.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

10.11.2 Qualcomm Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Qualcomm Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Qualcomm Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.11.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

10.12 Intel

10.12.1 Intel Corporation Information

10.12.2 Intel Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Intel Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Intel Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.12.5 Intel Recent Development

10.13 NXP

10.13.1 NXP Corporation Information

10.13.2 NXP Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 NXP Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 NXP Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.13.5 NXP Recent Development

10.14 Texas Instruments

10.14.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.14.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Texas Instruments Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.14.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.15 Navinfo

10.15.1 Navinfo Corporation Information

10.15.2 Navinfo Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Navinfo Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Navinfo Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.15.5 Navinfo Recent Development

10.16 Google

10.16.1 Google Corporation Information

10.16.2 Google Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Google Automotive Self-driving Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Google Automotive Self-driving Chip Products Offered

10.16.5 Google Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Self-driving Chip Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Self-driving Chip Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Self-driving Chip Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Self-driving Chip Distributors

12.3 Automotive Self-driving Chip Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

