Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Insights by 2021| Hitachi Construction Machinery, Caterpillar, Komatsu

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market is carefully analyzed and researched by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market is estimated to reach xx million USD in 2021 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market are Studied: Hitachi Construction Machinery, Caterpillar, Komatsu, JCB, Volvo Construction Equipment, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, Sandvik, Liebherr, Epiroc

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Off-highway Electric Vehicle market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Segmentation by Application: Construction, Mining, Agriculture

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Off-highway Electric Vehicle trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Off-highway Electric Vehicle developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Off-highway Electric Vehicle industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in the future.

TOC

1 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Overview

1.2 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicle

1.2.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Off-highway Electric Vehicle Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Off-highway Electric Vehicle Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Off-highway Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Off-highway Electric Vehicle as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Application

4.1 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Mining

4.1.3 Agriculture

4.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Country

5.1 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Country

6.1 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Off-highway Electric Vehicle Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Off-highway Electric Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Country

8.1 Latin America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Off-highway Electric Vehicle by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Off-highway Electric Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Off-highway Electric Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Off-highway Electric Vehicle Business

10.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery

10.1.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Off-highway Electric Vehicle Products Offered

10.1.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Recent Development

10.2 Caterpillar

10.2.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

10.2.2 Caterpillar Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Caterpillar Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Off-highway Electric Vehicle Products Offered

10.2.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

10.3 Komatsu

10.3.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

10.3.2 Komatsu Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Komatsu Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Komatsu Off-highway Electric Vehicle Products Offered

10.3.5 Komatsu Recent Development

10.4 JCB

10.4.1 JCB Corporation Information

10.4.2 JCB Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 JCB Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 JCB Off-highway Electric Vehicle Products Offered

10.4.5 JCB Recent Development

10.5 Volvo Construction Equipment

10.5.1 Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation Information

10.5.2 Volvo Construction Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Volvo Construction Equipment Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Volvo Construction Equipment Off-highway Electric Vehicle Products Offered

10.5.5 Volvo Construction Equipment Recent Development

10.6 Deere & Company

10.6.1 Deere & Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 Deere & Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Deere & Company Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Deere & Company Off-highway Electric Vehicle Products Offered

10.6.5 Deere & Company Recent Development

10.7 CNH Industrial

10.7.1 CNH Industrial Corporation Information

10.7.2 CNH Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CNH Industrial Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CNH Industrial Off-highway Electric Vehicle Products Offered

10.7.5 CNH Industrial Recent Development

10.8 Sandvik

10.8.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sandvik Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sandvik Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sandvik Off-highway Electric Vehicle Products Offered

10.8.5 Sandvik Recent Development

10.9 Liebherr

10.9.1 Liebherr Corporation Information

10.9.2 Liebherr Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Liebherr Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Liebherr Off-highway Electric Vehicle Products Offered

10.9.5 Liebherr Recent Development

10.10 Epiroc

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Epiroc Off-highway Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Epiroc Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Distributors

12.3 Off-highway Electric Vehicle Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

