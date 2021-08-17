Medical Imaging Instrument Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Advanced Imaging Research, Analogic Corp., Carestream Health

“

The report titled Global Medical Imaging Instrument Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Imaging Instrument market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Imaging Instrument market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Imaging Instrument market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Imaging Instrument market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Imaging Instrument report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Imaging Instrument report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Imaging Instrument market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Imaging Instrument market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Imaging Instrument market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Imaging Instrument market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Imaging Instrument market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Advanced Imaging Research, Analogic Corp., Carestream Health, Esaote SpA, Fonar Corp, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Gamma Medica, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems, Hologic, Mobisante, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Electronics, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthcare, Swissray Medical, Toshiba America Medical Systems, Varian Medical Systems, Zonare Medical Systems

Market Segmentation by Product: X-ray devices

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment/ instruments

Computed tomography (CT) scanners

Ultrasound systems

Nuclear imaging equipment/ instruments



Market Segmentation by Application: Clinic

Hospital

Others



The Medical Imaging Instrument Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Imaging Instrument market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Imaging Instrument market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Imaging Instrument market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Imaging Instrument industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Imaging Instrument market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Imaging Instrument market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Imaging Instrument market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Imaging Instrument Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 X-ray devices

1.2.3 Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment/ instruments

1.2.4 Computed tomography (CT) scanners

1.2.5 Ultrasound systems

1.2.6 Nuclear imaging equipment/ instruments

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Clinic

1.3.3 Hospital

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Medical Imaging Instrument, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Medical Imaging Instrument Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Medical Imaging Instrument Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Imaging Instrument Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Medical Imaging Instrument Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Medical Imaging Instrument Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Medical Imaging Instrument Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Medical Imaging Instrument Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical Imaging Instrument Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Medical Imaging Instrument Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Medical Imaging Instrument Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Medical Imaging Instrument Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Medical Imaging Instrument Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Medical Imaging Instrument Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Medical Imaging Instrument Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Medical Imaging Instrument Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Medical Imaging Instrument Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Medical Imaging Instrument Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Instrument Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Instrument Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Medical Imaging Instrument Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Medical Imaging Instrument Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Medical Imaging Instrument Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Medical Imaging Instrument Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Imaging Instrument Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Imaging Instrument Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Imaging Instrument Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Imaging Instrument Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Advanced Imaging Research

12.1.1 Advanced Imaging Research Corporation Information

12.1.2 Advanced Imaging Research Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Advanced Imaging Research Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Advanced Imaging Research Medical Imaging Instrument Products Offered

12.1.5 Advanced Imaging Research Recent Development

12.2 Analogic Corp.

12.2.1 Analogic Corp. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Analogic Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Analogic Corp. Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Analogic Corp. Medical Imaging Instrument Products Offered

12.2.5 Analogic Corp. Recent Development

12.3 Carestream Health

12.3.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

12.3.2 Carestream Health Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Carestream Health Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Carestream Health Medical Imaging Instrument Products Offered

12.3.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

12.4 Esaote SpA

12.4.1 Esaote SpA Corporation Information

12.4.2 Esaote SpA Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Esaote SpA Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Esaote SpA Medical Imaging Instrument Products Offered

12.4.5 Esaote SpA Recent Development

12.5 Fonar Corp

12.5.1 Fonar Corp Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fonar Corp Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fonar Corp Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fonar Corp Medical Imaging Instrument Products Offered

12.5.5 Fonar Corp Recent Development

12.6 Fujifilm Medical Systems

12.6.1 Fujifilm Medical Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fujifilm Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fujifilm Medical Systems Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Fujifilm Medical Systems Medical Imaging Instrument Products Offered

12.6.5 Fujifilm Medical Systems Recent Development

12.7 Gamma Medica

12.7.1 Gamma Medica Corporation Information

12.7.2 Gamma Medica Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Gamma Medica Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Gamma Medica Medical Imaging Instrument Products Offered

12.7.5 Gamma Medica Recent Development

12.8 GE Healthcare

12.8.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.8.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GE Healthcare Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 GE Healthcare Medical Imaging Instrument Products Offered

12.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi Medical Systems

12.9.1 Hitachi Medical Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Medical Systems Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hitachi Medical Systems Medical Imaging Instrument Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Medical Systems Recent Development

12.10 Hologic

12.10.1 Hologic Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hologic Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hologic Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hologic Medical Imaging Instrument Products Offered

12.10.5 Hologic Recent Development

12.12 Philips Healthcare

12.12.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

12.12.2 Philips Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Philips Healthcare Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Philips Healthcare Products Offered

12.12.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

12.13 Samsung Electronics

12.13.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.13.2 Samsung Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Samsung Electronics Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Samsung Electronics Products Offered

12.13.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.14 Shimadzu Corp.

12.14.1 Shimadzu Corp. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shimadzu Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Shimadzu Corp. Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shimadzu Corp. Products Offered

12.14.5 Shimadzu Corp. Recent Development

12.15 Siemens Healthcare

12.15.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

12.15.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Siemens Healthcare Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Siemens Healthcare Products Offered

12.15.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

12.16 Swissray Medical

12.16.1 Swissray Medical Corporation Information

12.16.2 Swissray Medical Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Swissray Medical Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Swissray Medical Products Offered

12.16.5 Swissray Medical Recent Development

12.17 Toshiba America Medical Systems

12.17.1 Toshiba America Medical Systems Corporation Information

12.17.2 Toshiba America Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Toshiba America Medical Systems Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Toshiba America Medical Systems Products Offered

12.17.5 Toshiba America Medical Systems Recent Development

12.18 Varian Medical Systems

12.18.1 Varian Medical Systems Corporation Information

12.18.2 Varian Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Varian Medical Systems Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Varian Medical Systems Products Offered

12.18.5 Varian Medical Systems Recent Development

12.19 Zonare Medical Systems

12.19.1 Zonare Medical Systems Corporation Information

12.19.2 Zonare Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Zonare Medical Systems Medical Imaging Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Zonare Medical Systems Products Offered

12.19.5 Zonare Medical Systems Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Medical Imaging Instrument Industry Trends

13.2 Medical Imaging Instrument Market Drivers

13.3 Medical Imaging Instrument Market Challenges

13.4 Medical Imaging Instrument Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Medical Imaging Instrument Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”

