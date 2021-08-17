Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size 2021-Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis, Top Leaders- | ABB, Siemens, RXPE

“

The report titled Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Siemens, RXPE, Sieyuan Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, GE, Toshiba, AMSC, Hyosung

Market Segmentation by Product: Shunt Compensation

Series Compensation



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal Industry

Railway

Mining

Utilities

Others



The Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Shunt Compensation

1.2.3 Series Compensation

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Metal Industry

1.3.3 Railway

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Utilities

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Revenue

3.4 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 ABB

11.1.1 ABB Company Details

11.1.2 ABB Business Overview

11.1.3 ABB Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Introduction

11.1.4 ABB Revenue in Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 ABB Recent Development

11.2 Siemens

11.2.1 Siemens Company Details

11.2.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.2.3 Siemens Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Introduction

11.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.3 RXPE

11.3.1 RXPE Company Details

11.3.2 RXPE Business Overview

11.3.3 RXPE Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Introduction

11.3.4 RXPE Revenue in Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 RXPE Recent Development

11.4 Sieyuan Electric

11.4.1 Sieyuan Electric Company Details

11.4.2 Sieyuan Electric Business Overview

11.4.3 Sieyuan Electric Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Introduction

11.4.4 Sieyuan Electric Revenue in Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Sieyuan Electric Recent Development

11.5 Mitsubishi Electric

11.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details

11.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

11.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Introduction

11.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

11.6 GE

11.6.1 GE Company Details

11.6.2 GE Business Overview

11.6.3 GE Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Introduction

11.6.4 GE Revenue in Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 GE Recent Development

11.7 Toshiba

11.7.1 Toshiba Company Details

11.7.2 Toshiba Business Overview

11.7.3 Toshiba Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Introduction

11.7.4 Toshiba Revenue in Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

11.8 AMSC

11.8.1 AMSC Company Details

11.8.2 AMSC Business Overview

11.8.3 AMSC Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Introduction

11.8.4 AMSC Revenue in Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 AMSC Recent Development

11.9 Hyosung

11.9.1 Hyosung Company Details

11.9.2 Hyosung Business Overview

11.9.3 Hyosung Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Introduction

11.9.4 Hyosung Revenue in Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Hyosung Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

