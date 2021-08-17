B2B Mobile Commerce Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Retalo, Handshake Corp, DreamingCode, Contalog, GoECart

Global B2B Mobile Commerce Market was valued at USD XXX million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX percent to reach USD XXX million by 2029 including key companies- Retalo, Handshake Corp, DreamingCode, Contalog, GoECart, Insite Software, 3dcart, PrestaShop, BigCommerce, WOOCOMMERCE, Shopify, Magento.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 is considered the base year, 2021 is considered the estimated year, and the years 2022 to 2029 are considered the forecast period.

Using the Competitive Strategic Window, vendors can determine whether their capabilities and future growth prospects are aligned with those of their competitors. During a forecast period, it describes the optimal or favorable fit for vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition, geographic expansion, R&D, and new product introduction strategies.

Market Share Analysis:

As a result, the Market Share Analysis analyses the B2B Mobile Commerce market share of each vendor in relation to the market as a whole. There is also a comparison of its revenue generation in relation to other B2B Mobile Commerce industry vendors in the same space. Vendors are compared in terms of revenue generation and customer base to other vendors.

Knowledge of the vendor’s B2B Mobile Commerce market share gives a good idea about their size and competitiveness during the base year. Market characteristics are revealed in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance and amalgamation traits in the market’s history.

Vendors in the B2B Mobile Commerce Market are ranked according to their Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and their Product Satisfaction (Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) in order to help businesses make better choices.

Usability Profiles for Companies: Retalo, Handshake Corp, DreamingCode, Contalog, GoECart, Insite Software, 3dcart, PrestaShop, BigCommerce, WOOCOMMERCE, Shopify, Magento

B2B Mobile Commerce Market report explores the recent significant developments by leading vendors and innovation profiles, including:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into – Native Mobile Commerce Apps – Other Market segment by Application, split into – Small Businesses – Midsized Businesses – Large Businesses

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. B2B Mobile Commerce Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. B2B Mobile Commerce Introduction

3.2. B2B Mobile Commerce Market Outlook

3.3. B2B Mobile Commerce Geography Outlook

3.4. B2B Mobile Commerce Competitor Outlook

4. Market Overview

4.1. B2B Mobile Commerce Introduction

4.2. B2B Mobile Commerce Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights

5.1. B2B Mobile Commerce Market Dynamics

5.1.1. B2B Mobile Commerce Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing digitalization of enterprises across B2B Mobile Commerce industry verticals

5.1.1.2. Penetration of B2B Mobile Commerce technology and various service models

5.1.1.3. Emergence B2B Mobile Commerce of small and medium enterprises globally

5.1.2. B2B Mobile Commerce Restraints

5.1.2.1. B2B Mobile Commerce Rising security and privacy concerns

5.1.3. B2B Mobile Commerce Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing integration of artificial intelligence in B2B Mobile Commerce industries

5.1.3.2. Rising technological advancement in B2B Mobile Commerce services

5.1.4. B2B Mobile Commerce Challenges

5.1.4.1. B2B Mobile Commerce Lack of skilled professionals

5.2. B2B Mobile Commerce Porters Five Forces Analysis

6. Americas B2B Mobile Commerce Market

7. Asia-Pacific B2B Mobile Commerce Market

8. Europe, Middle East & Africa B2B Mobile Commerce Market

9. B2B Mobile Commerce Competitive Landscape

9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

9.1.1. Quadrants

9.1.2. Business Strategy

9.1.3. Product Satisfaction

9.2. B2B Mobile Commerce Market Ranking Analysis

9.3. B2B Mobile Commerce Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

9.4. B2B Mobile Commerce Competitive Scenario

9.4.1. B2B Mobile Commerce Merger & Acquisition

9.4.2. B2B Mobile Commerce Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

9.4.3. B2B Mobile Commerce New Product Launch & Enhancement

9.4.4. B2B Mobile Commerce Investment & Funding

9.4.5. B2B Mobile Commerce Award, Recognition, & Expansion

10. B2B Mobile Commerce Company Usability Profiles

