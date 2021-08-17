Bacteriological Agar Market SWOT analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2026

Bacteriological agar is a water-soluble colloidal extract and a cell wall component obtained from certain species of marine red algae including Gelidium, Pterocladia, and Gracilaria. Bacteriological agar has been used as a component of ATCC agar for Escherichia coli culture, as one of the experimental diet feed for Atlantic salmon fry, to study the protein and lysine requirements for maintenance and for tissue accretion and as a component of yeast extract peptone dextrose medium, Luria broth medium and synthetic complete drop out the medium for Escherichia coli culture. It is primarily used as a culture medium for microorganisms. It is also used as an emulsifier, carrier, stabilizer, lubricant, laxative disintegrant in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Market Segmentation & Scope

by Type (Bacteriological Agar Type A, Bacteriological Agar Type E), Application (Food Industry, Pharmaceutic, Cosmetics, Daily Chemical, Scientific Research), Size (500 gm, 1 Kg, 2.5 Kg, 5 Kg, 10 Kg, Above 10 Kg), Species (Gelidium, Pterocladia, Gracilaria)

Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Bacteriological Agar for Plant Tissue Culture Media

Market Drivers:

High Demand for Bacteriological Agar for Preparation of Microbiological Culture Media in Laboratory Setting

Increased Research and Development Activities

Market Opportunities:

Rising Government Funding for Research and Development

Growing Applications of Bacteriological Agar

