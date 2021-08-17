FDI Opportunities Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Walmart, Sinopec, Apple

Latest business intelligence report released on Global FDI Opportunities Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand FDI Opportunities market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Walmart (United States), Sinopec (China), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), Volkswagen Group (Germany), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), UnitedHealth Group (United States), Glencore International (Switzerland), Toyota Motor (Japan), Apple (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), McKesson (United States), Amazon (United States), Daimler (Germany), CVS Health (United States), ICBC (China), EXOR (Netherlands)

Brief Overview on FDI Opportunities:

Foreign direct investment (FDI) involves a long-term relationship and reflecting a long-term interest and control by a tenant entity in one economy in an enterprise resident in an economy other than that of the foreign direct investor. Flows of FDI comprise capital provided by a foreign direct investor to an enterprise, or capital received from an investing enterprise by a foreign direct investor. FDI has three components which consist of equity capital, reinvested earnings and intra-company loans. Growing international linkages through FDI is an important feature of financial globalization and raises important challenges for policymakers and statisticians in industrial and developing countries alike. FDI flows fell sharply in developed economies and economies in the transition while those to developing economies remained stable. In 2018, according to UNCTAD’s count, 55 countries and economies introduced 112 policy measures affecting foreign investment and global FDI flows in 2018 was USD 1.3 trillion.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Number of Investors Are Integrating ESG Factors into Their Investment

Rising Number of FDI Greenfield Projects in Service Sector

Opportunities:

Developing Countries in Asia is Adopting New Investment Policy Measures

Countries Are Attracting Investment in Digital Technologies

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Importance of Multinational Enterprises in the Global Economy

New Regulations Have Expanded Disclosure Obligations of Foreign Investors

Segmentation of the Global FDI Opportunities Market:

by Type (Horizontal FDI, Vertical FDI, Conglomerate FDI, Platform FDI, Others), Economic Group (Developed Economies, Developing Economies, Transition Economies), Sectors (Primary (Oil & Gas, Mining), Manufacturing (Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Machinery, Pharmaceutical, Automotive and Others), Service (Construction, Real Estate, Financial Service, Telecommunication, Others)), Methods (Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Subsidiary, Acquiring Voting Stock in a Foreign Company, Others)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global FDI Opportunities Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the FDI Opportunities market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the FDI Opportunities market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

