Office Furniture Market Analysis by Players, Regions, Market Shares and forecasts to 2026

What is Office Furniture?

Office furniture market comprises companies that are involved in manufacturing and distribution of office furniture and store fixtures. Office furniture manufacturers will design according to workspace requirements such as reception area, meeting room, cabinets, bookcase and boardroom. The demand for the office furniture is majorly dependent on the overall economic standing, business developments and expansions, employment rates, or companies need to replace or update the office furniture.

In May 2019, Indiana Furniture and Edge Design announced its partnership to design and manufacturing of ergonomic, task, and upholstered seating. Through this partnership company provide seating solutions which flex the design and function of working spaces.

Major & Emerging Players in Office Furniture Market:-

Narbutas (Lithuania),Kinnarps (Sweden),Steel case (Netherlands),Vitra AG (Switzerland),Nowy Styl Group (Poland),Royal Ahrend (The Netherlands),Haworth Inc. (United States),USM Modular Furniture (Switzerland),Sedus Stoll AG (Germany),Konig + Neurath (Germany),Flokk (Norway),Interstuhl (Germany),Lista Office Group (Switzerland),Bene Office Furniture GmbH (Austria),Dauphin Human Design (Germany),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Seating, Modular Furniture, Desks & Tables, Other Office Furniture), Application (Commercial Office Furniture, Home Office Furniture), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores)

Market Trends:

Integration of Smart Devices to Create Smart Furniture

Shared Office Space Furniture

Open Plan Desking

Using Geometric and Abstract Patterns

Adding Green to Work

Market Drivers:

Emergence of Online Furniture Stores

Increasing Adoption of Convertible Workstations

Surge in the Number of Start-Ups

Rising Service Industry across the Globes

Challenges:

Skilled Labor Shortage

Increasing Costs

Fluctuating Customer Demand

Supply Chain Visibility and Efficiency

Opportunities:

Commercial and Office Space Segment Has Witnessed Rapid Growth In Line With the Growth in the Emerging Economies Such As India and Subsequent Demand for Office Space

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

