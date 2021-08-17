Greeting Cards Market Poised for Excellent Growth During (2021-2026) | Comprehensive Study By AMA

The Latest research coverage on Greeting Cards Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

Access Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/21855-global-greeting-cards-market

What is Greeting Cards?

Greeting Cards is a thin paper that includes messages of friendship or sentiment to express oneâ€™s feeling about the special occasion. The use of various color papers as well as lace or ornaments on cards to make them more attractive has increased the popularity of greeting cards. According to a secondary source, in 2017, the United Kingdom accounted for GBP 1.50 billion revenue in the greeting cards market and ~100 million Christmas cards. In fact, the United Kingdom has a culture of sending greeting cards due to this it was estimated that on an average approximately 24 greeting cards per person are being sent each year. The increasing use of greeting cards to encourage the employee on their success or contribution to the organizations has driven the market size.

Major & Emerging Players in Greeting Cards Market:-

American Greetings Corporation (United States),Avanti Press Inc. (United States),Current Media Group LLC (United States),Budget Greeting Cards Ltd. (United Kingdom),IG Design Group Plc (United Kingdom),Card Factory plc (United Kingdom),Party City Holdco Inc. (United States),Schurman Retail Group (United States),Galison Publishing LLC (United States),Archies Limited (India),Herbert Walkers Ltd (United Kingdom),Carlton Cards Ltd. (Canada),Nihon Hallmark K.K. (Japan)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Seasonal Greeting Cards, Every Day Greeting Cards), Application (Business Cards, Personal Cards), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Card Recipient (Male, Female)

Market Trends:

Custom Designed And 3D Greeting Cards

Market Drivers:

Seasonal Greeting Cards

Everyday Greeting Cards

Increasing Demand for LED-based and Musical Greeting Cards

Demand for Seasonal Greeting Cards Such as Christmas/New Year, Valentine’s Day, Motherâ€™s Day, Etc.

Challenges:

Large Number of Local Vendors

Opportunities:

Preference Of Consumers For Handmade Greeting Cards

Use of Everyday Greeting Cards In Business To Encourage Employees

