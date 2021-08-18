Renewable energy in the United States has surpassed 170 GW

As per a new assessment from the American Clean Power Association, a record 26GW of clean energy projects went online in the United States last year, totaling over 170GW (ACPA). Installations comprised 8894MW of utility-scale solar, 16,836MW of onshore wind, and 760MW of storage, according to the ACPA’s ‘Clean Power Annual.’ According to the analysis, combined solar, wind, and battery storage electricity will account for 78 percent of new power installations in 2020.

Clean power technologies now provide 10.7% of the country’s electricity, according to the report. Direct renewable energy jobs employ almost 415,000 Americans in all 50 states; solar installation and wind

