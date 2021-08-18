Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Analysis of Key Trends, Demand and Drivers Shaping Future Growth Till 2027

Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market 2020-2027 | COVID-19 impact Analysis, Top Regions analysis, and Business Opportunities

Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Report helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Electronic Sports (eSports) Industry. The latest developments and growth opportunities in Electronic Sports (eSports) market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Electronic Sports (eSports) market share and market dynamics are presented to optimize the business. The vital Electronic Sports (eSports) insights, opportunities in existing and emerging segments are explained. An in-depth analysis on the present state of Electronic Sports (eSports), progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on type, application, players and regions are covered. The report thoroughly analyzes the competitors, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure and production process view.

Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Leading Players (2020-2027):

Gfinity

Alisports

KaBuM

Activision Blizzard

Wargaming Public

Turner Broadcasting System

Tencent

Total Entertainment Network

GungHo Online Entertainment

Rovio Entertainment

FACEIT

Hi-Rez Studios

Valve Corporation

Modern Times Group

CJ Corporation

Electronic Arts (EA)

Market Segmentation:

Study Period – 2015 to 2027

– 2015 to 2027 Base Year- 2020

2020 Forecast Period – 2020 to 2027

– 2020 to 2027 Historical Period- 2015 – 2020

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico

U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America

Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Segmentation Market by Type

Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement)

Tickets and Merchandise

Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement

Publisher Fees

Others

Market by Application

Online

Offline

Some highlighting Points Of TOC:

1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Electronic Sports (eSports)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Electronic Sports (eSports) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2027

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electronic Sports (eSports) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Electronic Sports (eSports) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Electronic Sports (eSports)

3.3 Electronic Sports (eSports) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electronic Sports (eSports)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Electronic Sports (eSports)

3.4 Market Distributors of Electronic Sports (eSports)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Electronic Sports (eSports) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

4 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

5 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Electronic Sports (eSports) Report Will Answer Below Queries:

What are the present opportunities in Electronic Sports (eSports) industry and what will be the market development in the coming years?

What is the production and consumption pattern of top Electronic Sports (eSports) industry players?

Which product category and application is experiencing heavy demand?

Which region has the highest growth potential?

What will be the industry growth in the coming years?

Which are new product segments and innovations in the industry?

Which factors, industry norms are obstructing the industry growth?

