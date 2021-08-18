Global Healthcare AI Market Size By Manufacturers, Growth, Trends, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2027

Global Healthcare AI Market 2020-2027 | COVID-19 impact Analysis, Top Regions analysis, and Business Opportunities

Global Healthcare AI Market Report helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Healthcare AI Industry. The latest developments and growth opportunities in Healthcare AI market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Healthcare AI market share and market dynamics are presented to optimize the business. The vital Healthcare AI insights, opportunities in existing and emerging segments are explained. An in-depth analysis on the present state of Healthcare AI, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on type, application, players and regions are covered. The report thoroughly analyzes the competitors, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure and production process view.

Healthcare AI Market Leading Players (2020-2027):

Modernizing Medicine

IBM (Watson Health)

iCarbonX

Enlitic, Inc.

Cyrcadia Health Inc.

Insilico Medicine, Inc.

APIXIO, Inc.

Sense.ly

Sophia Genetics

Welltok

Atomwise, Inc.

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Lifegraph

AiCure

Pathway Genomics Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Study Period – 2015 to 2027

– 2015 to 2027 Base Year- 2020

2020 Forecast Period – 2020 to 2027

– 2020 to 2027 Historical Period- 2015 – 2020

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico

U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America

Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Segmentation Market by Type

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing

Speech Recognition

Market by Application

Medical Imaging & Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Therapy Planning

Hospital Workflow

Wearables

Virtual Assistants

Some highlighting Points Of TOC:

1 Healthcare AI Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Healthcare AI

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Healthcare AI industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Healthcare AI Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Healthcare AI Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Healthcare AI Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Healthcare AI Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2027

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Healthcare AI Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Healthcare AI Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Healthcare AI

3.3 Healthcare AI Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Healthcare AI

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Healthcare AI

3.4 Market Distributors of Healthcare AI

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Healthcare AI Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

4 Global Healthcare AI Market, by Type

4.1 Global Healthcare AI Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Healthcare AI Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Healthcare AI Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

5 Healthcare AI Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare AI Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Healthcare AI Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Healthcare AI Report Will Answer Below Queries:

What are the present opportunities in Healthcare AI industry and what will be the market development in the coming years?

What is the production and consumption pattern of top Healthcare AI industry players?

Which product category and application is experiencing heavy demand?

Which region has the highest growth potential?

What will be the industry growth in the coming years?

Which are new product segments and innovations in the industry?

Which factors, industry norms are obstructing the industry growth?

https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/technology-and-media/2015-2027-global-healthcare-ai-industry-market-research-report,-segment-by-player,-type,-application,-marketing-channel,-and-region/145703#table_of_contents

