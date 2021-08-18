Global Transmission Shafts Market Competition Situation 2021| Meritor, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aisin Seiki

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Transmission Shafts market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Transmission Shafts Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Transmission Shafts market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Transmission Shafts market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Transmission Shafts market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Transmission Shafts market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Transmission Shafts market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Transmission Shafts market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Transmission Shafts market.
Transmission Shafts Market Leading Players: , Meritor, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aisin Seiki, Getrag, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Dana Incorporated, GKN PLC, Magna, Jtekt Corporation, Showa Corporation, Hyundai Wia Corporation, Gestamp, IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH, RSB Group, NTN, Nexteer, Wanxiang
Product Type: Output Shaft
Input Shaft
By Application: Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Transmission Shafts market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Transmission Shafts market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Transmission Shafts market?
• How will the global Transmission Shafts market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Transmission Shafts market?
Table of Contents
1 Transmission Shafts Market Overview
1.1 Transmission Shafts Product Overview
1.2 Transmission Shafts Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Output Shaft
1.2.2 Input Shaft
1.3 Global Transmission Shafts Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Transmission Shafts Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Transmission Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Transmission Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Transmission Shafts Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Transmission Shafts Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Transmission Shafts Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Transmission Shafts Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Transmission Shafts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Transmission Shafts Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Transmission Shafts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Transmission Shafts Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Transmission Shafts as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Transmission Shafts Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Transmission Shafts Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Transmission Shafts Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Transmission Shafts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Transmission Shafts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Transmission Shafts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Transmission Shafts by Application
4.1 Transmission Shafts Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Vehicles
4.1.2 Commercial Vehicles
4.2 Global Transmission Shafts Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Transmission Shafts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Transmission Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Transmission Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Transmission Shafts by Country
5.1 North America Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Transmission Shafts by Country
6.1 Europe Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Transmission Shafts by Country
8.1 Latin America Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transmission Shafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transmission Shafts Business
10.1 Meritor
10.1.1 Meritor Corporation Information
10.1.2 Meritor Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Meritor Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Meritor Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.1.5 Meritor Recent Development
10.2 ZF Friedrichshafen
10.2.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information
10.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Meritor Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.2.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development
10.3 Aisin Seiki
10.3.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information
10.3.2 Aisin Seiki Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Aisin Seiki Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Aisin Seiki Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.3.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development
10.4 Getrag
10.4.1 Getrag Corporation Information
10.4.2 Getrag Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Getrag Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Getrag Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.4.5 Getrag Recent Development
10.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings
10.5.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Corporation Information
10.5.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.5.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Recent Development
10.6 Dana Incorporated
10.6.1 Dana Incorporated Corporation Information
10.6.2 Dana Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Dana Incorporated Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Dana Incorporated Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.6.5 Dana Incorporated Recent Development
10.7 GKN PLC
10.7.1 GKN PLC Corporation Information
10.7.2 GKN PLC Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 GKN PLC Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 GKN PLC Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.7.5 GKN PLC Recent Development
10.8 Magna
10.8.1 Magna Corporation Information
10.8.2 Magna Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Magna Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Magna Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.8.5 Magna Recent Development
10.9 Jtekt Corporation
10.9.1 Jtekt Corporation Corporation Information
10.9.2 Jtekt Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Jtekt Corporation Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Jtekt Corporation Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.9.5 Jtekt Corporation Recent Development
10.10 Showa Corporation
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Transmission Shafts Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Showa Corporation Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Showa Corporation Recent Development
10.11 Hyundai Wia Corporation
10.11.1 Hyundai Wia Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hyundai Wia Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hyundai Wia Corporation Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hyundai Wia Corporation Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.11.5 Hyundai Wia Corporation Recent Development
10.12 Gestamp
10.12.1 Gestamp Corporation Information
10.12.2 Gestamp Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Gestamp Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Gestamp Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.12.5 Gestamp Recent Development
10.13 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH
10.13.1 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH Corporation Information
10.13.2 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.13.5 IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH Recent Development
10.14 RSB Group
10.14.1 RSB Group Corporation Information
10.14.2 RSB Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 RSB Group Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 RSB Group Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.14.5 RSB Group Recent Development
10.15 NTN
10.15.1 NTN Corporation Information
10.15.2 NTN Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 NTN Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 NTN Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.15.5 NTN Recent Development
10.16 Nexteer
10.16.1 Nexteer Corporation Information
10.16.2 Nexteer Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Nexteer Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Nexteer Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.16.5 Nexteer Recent Development
10.17 Wanxiang
10.17.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information
10.17.2 Wanxiang Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Wanxiang Transmission Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Wanxiang Transmission Shafts Products Offered
10.17.5 Wanxiang Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Transmission Shafts Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Transmission Shafts Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Transmission Shafts Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Transmission Shafts Distributors
12.3 Transmission Shafts Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
