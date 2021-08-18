Biofertilizer Project Report: Cost and Revenue, Plant Setup, Industry Analysis, Price Trends, Manufacturing Process, Business Plan, Raw Materials, Machinery Requirements, 2021-2026 – Syndicated Analytics

Biofertilizers refer to agrichemicals made from biological waste that contain living organisms, such as blue-green algae, fungi, bacteria, etc. They limit pathogen growth and enhance the nutrient content of the soil, which leads to overall soil fertility and healthy plant development. The microorganisms present in these fertilizers break down complex minerals for easy absorption and decompose organic matter. Biofertilizers are environmentally friendly and easier to use with no technical applications.

The growing awareness about the negative environmental impact of synthetic fertilizers, pertaining to the contamination of food chain and soil pollution, is driving the biofertilizer market. Furthermore, due to rising prices of artificial stimulants, several farmers are switching to biofertilizers that also decompose organic residue, which is also augmenting the market growth.

Besides this, the increasing health concerns towards the adverse effects of chemical-based food crops are encouraging consumers to shift towards natural and organic alternatives. Additionally, various governments are implementing regulatory policies to educate farmers about the benefits of sustainable farming practices. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

