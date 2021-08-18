North America Secondary Wood Products Market, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Secondary Wood Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The North America Secondary Wood Products Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Secondary wood products refer to the items that are manufactured by the processing of primary wood products, including pulp, timber, and lumber. Also known as value-added wood products, they are widely used in the manufacturing of wooden cabinets, wooden pallets, engineered wood products, countertops, and secondary paper products.

Market Trends:

The secondary wood products market in North America is primarily driven by considerable growth in the construction sector. With the rapid expansion of residential and commercial segments across the region, there has been a rise in building activities, which has contributed to an increased uptake of secondary wood products. This is further supported by the abundant availability of forest reserves in North America and the low production costs of secondary wood products. The market is further driven by an enhanced focus on sustainable development among the masses which has encouraged individuals to adopt recycled wood products. Also, an increase in the export of secondary wood products from North America to European and Asian markets is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Ashley Furniture Industries

Steelcase

HNI Corporation

Herman Miller

Weyerhaeuser Company

North America Secondary Wood Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Country and Type.

Market Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Market Breakup by Type:

Wood Furniture

Secondary Paper Products

Engineered Wood Products

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

