Antivirus Software for PC Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Symantec, McAfee

AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o., (Czechia), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Avast Software s.r.o. (Czechia), Symantec Corporation (United States), Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), McAfee, LLC (United States), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Adaware (Australia), BullGuard Limited (United States), Kaspersky (Russia)

Brief Overview on Antivirus Software for PC:

Antivirus software is a computer program which is used to prevent detect and remove malware. It can protect the computer from malicious browser helper objects (BHOs), browser hijackers, ransomware, keyloggers, backdoor, rootkits, Trojan horses, worms, malicious LSPs, dialers, fraud tools, adware and spyware. Some of the products also provide additional protection from other computer threats, such as infected and malicious URLs, spam, scam and phishing attacks, online identity (privacy), online banking attacks, social engineering techniques, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Usage of Devices Personal Computers and Mobile Users

Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based Antivirus

Opportunities:

Government Initiatives for Cyber Security is Boosting the Market

Increasing Usage of Paid Antivirus Software

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Cyber-Attack and Other Threats is Fuelling the Market

Rise in Number of Internet Users

Challenges:

Frequent Introduction of New Malware or Other Type of Attacks

Segmentation of the Global Antivirus Software for PC Market:

by End use (Corporate, Personal), Pricing (Monthly, Annually), Features (Email security, Network security, Cloud security, Cyber security, Others), Operating system (Windows, Mac, Linux)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Antivirus Software for PC Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Antivirus Software for PC market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Antivirus Software for PC market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

