AI in Software Development Market is Going To Boom | QBurst, Intellectsoft, RapidMiner

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), N-iX (Ukraine), QBurst (United States), Intellectsoft LLC (United States), Softserve Inc (United States), RapidMiner (United States), KONUX (Germany), Intel (United States), Micron Technology (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google Inc (United States), Oracle (United States)

Brief Overview on AI in Software Development:

AI algorithms and advanced analytics allow software development teams to make instant decisions using real-time data at scale. AI applications perform complex and intelligent functions associated with human thinking. AI algorithms can automate the coding process by using the analyzed data to help developers create accurate code, leading to more efficient, agile, and scalable workflows.

Key Market Trends:

Technologies in Development of Apps and Websites is the Chatbot

Opportunities:

Adoption of AI to Improve Customer Service

Rising Demand from Developing Countries

Market Growth Drivers:

Growth in Big Data

Increase in Demand for Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Challenges:

Unreliability of AI Algorithms

Segmentation of the Global AI in Software Development Market:

by Application (Expert System, Project Management, Others), Development Knowledge (Planning, Knowledge Acquisition and Analysis, System Evaluation), Programming Language (Python, Lisp, Prolog, Java, Others)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global AI in Software Development Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the AI in Software Development market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the AI in Software Development market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

