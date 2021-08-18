A company that guarantees 100% renewable electricity want to take on APS, Tucson Electric

Customers will have a choice in who they pay for electricity if an electric company that uses 100% renewable energy competes with Tucson Electric Power and Arizona Public Service Company. Green Mountain Energy Company is a division of NRG Energy Inc., situated in Princeton, New Jersey. The Arizona Corporation Commission has approved the company’s proposal to service businesses and homes in the TEP and APS areas.

Customers now have no choice in who supplies their electricity since Arizona lacks a functioning competitive market, yet Green Mountain claims the law permits it. The company claimed in its application, “Approval of this implementation

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

This report was originally published on this blog