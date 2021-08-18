An orbital launch attempt for the Space Force is scheduled for late August by Astra

In August, the Astra small launch vehicle will deliver a demonstration payload for the United States Space Force on its upcoming effort to reach orbit. The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the company announced on August 5 that they had inked a launch deal for two launches of the company’s Rocket 3 vehicle. The first launch is slated for August 27 to September 11 from Kodiak Island’s Pacific Spaceport Complex.

That launch will deliver a “test payload” for the Defense Department’s Space Test Program that allows experimental payloads to fly. STP-27AD1 is the codename for the mission. A second launch

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

This report was originally published on this blog