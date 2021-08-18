Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Competition Situation 2021| Applied Materials, GlobalWafers, ASM International

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market.

Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Leading Players: , Applied Materials, GlobalWafers, ASM International, EpiWorks, Jenoptik, Topsil Semiconductor Materials, SunEdison Semiconductor, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Tokyo Electron, Nichia, NTT Advanced Technology, Aixtron Se, Lam Research, Canon Anelva, IQE, Veeco Instruments

Product Type: 50mm to 100mm

100mm to 150mm

Above 150mm

By Application: Microelectronics Industry

Photovoltaics Industry

Photonics Industry

Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market?

• How will the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market?

Table of Contents

1 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Overview

1.1 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Overview

1.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 50mm to 100mm

1.2.2 100mm to 150mm

1.2.3 Above 150mm

1.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer by Application

4.1 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Microelectronics Industry

4.1.2 Photovoltaics Industry

4.1.3 Photonics Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer by Country

5.1 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer by Country

6.1 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer by Country

8.1 Latin America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Business

10.1 Applied Materials

10.1.1 Applied Materials Corporation Information

10.1.2 Applied Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Applied Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Applied Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.1.5 Applied Materials Recent Development

10.2 GlobalWafers

10.2.1 GlobalWafers Corporation Information

10.2.2 GlobalWafers Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GlobalWafers Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Applied Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.2.5 GlobalWafers Recent Development

10.3 ASM International

10.3.1 ASM International Corporation Information

10.3.2 ASM International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ASM International Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ASM International Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.3.5 ASM International Recent Development

10.4 EpiWorks

10.4.1 EpiWorks Corporation Information

10.4.2 EpiWorks Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 EpiWorks Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 EpiWorks Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.4.5 EpiWorks Recent Development

10.5 Jenoptik

10.5.1 Jenoptik Corporation Information

10.5.2 Jenoptik Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Jenoptik Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Jenoptik Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.5.5 Jenoptik Recent Development

10.6 Topsil Semiconductor Materials

10.6.1 Topsil Semiconductor Materials Corporation Information

10.6.2 Topsil Semiconductor Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Topsil Semiconductor Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Topsil Semiconductor Materials Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.6.5 Topsil Semiconductor Materials Recent Development

10.7 SunEdison Semiconductor

10.7.1 SunEdison Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.7.2 SunEdison Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 SunEdison Semiconductor Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 SunEdison Semiconductor Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.7.5 SunEdison Semiconductor Recent Development

10.8 Hitachi Kokusai Electric

10.8.1 Hitachi Kokusai Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hitachi Kokusai Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hitachi Kokusai Electric Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hitachi Kokusai Electric Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.8.5 Hitachi Kokusai Electric Recent Development

10.9 Tokyo Electron

10.9.1 Tokyo Electron Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tokyo Electron Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Tokyo Electron Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Tokyo Electron Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.9.5 Tokyo Electron Recent Development

10.10 Nichia

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nichia Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nichia Recent Development

10.11 NTT Advanced Technology

10.11.1 NTT Advanced Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 NTT Advanced Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 NTT Advanced Technology Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 NTT Advanced Technology Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.11.5 NTT Advanced Technology Recent Development

10.12 Aixtron Se

10.12.1 Aixtron Se Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aixtron Se Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Aixtron Se Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Aixtron Se Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.12.5 Aixtron Se Recent Development

10.13 Lam Research

10.13.1 Lam Research Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lam Research Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Lam Research Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Lam Research Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.13.5 Lam Research Recent Development

10.14 Canon Anelva

10.14.1 Canon Anelva Corporation Information

10.14.2 Canon Anelva Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Canon Anelva Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Canon Anelva Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.14.5 Canon Anelva Recent Development

10.15 IQE

10.15.1 IQE Corporation Information

10.15.2 IQE Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 IQE Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 IQE Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.15.5 IQE Recent Development

10.16 Veeco Instruments

10.16.1 Veeco Instruments Corporation Information

10.16.2 Veeco Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Veeco Instruments Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Veeco Instruments Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Products Offered

10.16.5 Veeco Instruments Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Distributors

12.3 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

