North America Limestone Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Limestone Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a volume of 1,121 Milion Tons in 2020. The North America Limestone Market size to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Limestone refers to a strong, dense sedimentary rock that primarily consists of calcium carbonate (CaCO3). It can be secreted from marine organisms, such as coral or algae, produced from the shells of dead sea creatures, and artificially precipitated from water. Limestone is extensively used as a crushed stone in concrete aggregate, road base, and railroad ballast. Limestone is also utilized in roofing granules, Portland cement, animal feed filler, lime and mine safety dust.

Market Trends:

A significant rise in construction activities in the residential and commercial sectors is majorly driving the North America limestone market growth. In line with this, strong presence of developed economies and an overall high-standards of living further facilitates the construction activities across the region, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other than this, rapid infrastructural and transportation developments in the region are also fueling the market growth. Governments of Canada and the US have been undertaking initiatives to encourage the expansion in the limestone production capacity, which is driving the market toward growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Graymont

Lhoist

Carmeuse

United States Lime and Minerals Inc.

Iowa Limestone Company

Mississippi Lime Company

North America Limestone Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, size, type and end-use.

Market Breakup by Country:

The United States

Canada

Market Breakup by Size:

Crushed

Calcined (PCC)

Ground (GCC)

Market Breakup by Type:

High Calcium Limestone

Magnesian Limestone

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Construction Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Paper & Pulp Industry

Chemical Industry

Waste Water Industry

Agriculture Industry

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

