North America Aloe Vera Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Aloe Vera Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 60 Billion in 2020. The North America Aloe Vera Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026. Aloe vera refers to a plant belonging to the Asphodelaceae (Liliaceae) family with thick green leaves containing gel and latex. It consists of vitamins, minerals, enzymes and fatty acids that provide anti-inflammatory and therapeutic properties and accelerates wound contraction and increases the breaking strength of the resulting scar tissue.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The North America aloe vera market is primarily driven by its increasing application across diverse industries. It is employed in the manufacturing of several nutraceutical products. It helps ease acid reflux, minimize inflammation and cholesterol levels, reduce periodontal diseases, regulate blood sugar levels, improve digestion, and treat hemorrhoids and acne. Besides this, various ointments, gels, tablets, capsules and other medical products contain aloe vera as a primary ingredient in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, numerous manufacturers in the personal care industry use aloe vera for its healing, anti-aging, moisturizing and restorative properties to produce face wash, toners, face packs, anti-aging creams and body lotions. These factors are expected to provide favorable growth to the market in the near future.

North America Aloe Vera Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product, Form and Application.

Key Regions Analyzed

United States

Canada

Market by Product

Aloe Vera Gel Extract

Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extract

Others

Market by Form

Concentrates

Gels

Drinks

Powders

Capsules

Market by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Food Industry

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

