North America Airborne ISR Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Airborne ISR Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 9.4 Million in 2020. The North America Airborne ISR Market report to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. Airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems are mainly utilized for tracking and identifying targets in an area of interest. They also assist in offering distinctive security operations for enhancing military personnel protection. As they improve national security and acquire data from potential enemies, they are widely employed in the defense sector of the North American region.

Market Trends:

The rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the North American region represents one of the major factors positively influencing the airborne ISR systems market. Apart from this, increasing investments in ISR payloads to improve military surveillance, intelligence, and border security are impelling the market growth in the region. Furthermore, leading players are focusing on introducing innovative systems, which are incorporated with wireless sensors and EnRoute command and control features. This, in confluence with existing tensions with Mexico, is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

North America Airborne ISR Market Segmentation:

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Platform:

Air

Space

Land

Sea

Market by System:

Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWC)

Maritime Petrol

Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS)

Electronic Warfare

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT)

Market by Type:

Surveillance

Reconnaissance

Intelligence

Market by Fuel Type:

Hydrogen Fuel-Cells

Battery Operated

Solar Powered

Others

Market by Application:

Manned Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Unmanned Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

