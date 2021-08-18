Luxembourg’s quantum technology encryption network is being led by SES

SES, a satellite operator, is heading a consortium to create a system to protect communications in Luxembourg from cyberattacks that could feed into Europe’s larger plan for the network protected by the quantum technology as well. Luxembourg’s government coordinates the (LuxQCI) (Quantum Communications Infrastructure) project, and the consortium will design a satellite and the terrestrial network for it.

LuxQCI will use quantum mechanics to allocate encryption keys, which will be more secure than the networks that presently encrypt the majority of the world’s communications. Its goal is to protect the communications networks surrounding financial transactions, confidential data, power grids, and

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

This report was originally published on this blog