North America PET Bottle Market Report, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America PET Bottle Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market market reached a volume of 4.26 Million Tons in 2020. The North America PET Bottle Market size to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is defined as a thermoplastic polymer resin that is widely utilized to manufacture plastic bottles. As compared to glass, PET bottles are more transparent, lighter, more durable, cost-effective, non-reactive, and thermally stable. These are also eco-friendly and can be recycled multiple times. PET bottles are extensively utilized for packaging drinking water, beverages, pharmaceuticals, home cleaners, mouthwashes, salad dressings, and dish detergents.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand from the healthcare industry for packaging pharmaceuticals, such as tablets and powders, is primarily propelling the North America PET bottle market growth. The portable and convenient nature of these bottles, in confluence with the inflating sakes of ready-to-drink beverages, is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, rapid technological advancements, such as the introduction of plasma-based coatings to make PET bottles more waterproof, are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns among consumers have escalated the demand for recyclable PET bottles, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

North America PET Bottle Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Capacity, Colour, Technology Type and End-Use.

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Market by Capacity:

High

Medium

Low

Market by Colour:

Transparent

Colored

Market by Technology Type:

Stretch Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

Market by End-Use:

Packaged Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD’s)

Food Bottles and Jars

Non-Food Bottles and Jars

Fruit Juice

Beer

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

