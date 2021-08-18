North America Pasta Market Analysis, Demand, Recent Trends, Regional Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Pasta Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a volume of 2.96 Million Tons in 2020. The North America Pasta Market report to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Pasta refers to a traditional Italian dish that is a rich source of carbohydrates. It is prepared using unleavened dough comprising wheat durum flour, water and eggs. It can be available in the market in different sizes and shapes, which can be added to soups and salads or prepared using meat, vegetables, cheeses and sauces.

Market Trends:

The pasta market in North America is majorly driven by the growing health consciousness among the masses as it is cholesterol-free and low in sodium. Moreover, the widespread preference for easy-to-cook food items, including pasta, across the region is also contributing to the rising sales of pasta. This is further supported by the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and their shifting dietary preferences. The introduction of various organic, vegan and gluten-free product variants that are prepared using natural ingredients, such as carrot, spinach and beet, is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the widespread popularity of international cuisines in the North American region and easy product accessibility through online and offline organized retail channels.

North America Pasta Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, raw material and distribution channel.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Market by Type:

Dried Pasta

Chilled/Fresh Pasta

Canned/Preserved Pasta

Others

Market by Raw Material:

Durum Wheat Semolina

Wheat

Mix

Barley

Rice

Maize

Others

Market by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

Online Stores

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

