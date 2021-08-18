North America Extruded Snack Food Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Extruded Snack Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 15.3 Billion in 2020. The North America Extruded Snack Food Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Extruded snack food is prepared using extrusion technique that involves mass production of snack foods to ensure their homogeneity of shape and appearance. Some of the most commonly used raw ingredients, such as oats, tapioca, potatoes, corn and wheat, are used to produce chips, baby food, pasta, puffed corns, cereals and macaroni. In North America, extruded snack food has gained preference among individuals with hectic and fast-paced lifestyles.

Market Trends:

The North America extruded snack food market is primarily driven by the shifting dietary preferences and increasing working professionals. Extruded snacks are ready-to-eat (RTE) food products that can be easily prepared without consuming much time and effort. As a result, several manufacturers have launched snacks with innovative flavors, ingredients, textures and shapes to expand their existing portfolio. With the growing health-consciousness among consumers, they have also introduced various fortified snack variants to cater to the diverse preferences of consumers. These factors are expected to escalate the demand for extruded snack food products across the region.

North America Extruded Snack Food Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and distribution channel.

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Type

Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Mixed Grains

Others

Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience

Specialty Food Stores

Online Stores

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

