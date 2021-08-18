North America Lithium Compound Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Lithium Compound Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a volume of 71,000 Tons in 2020. The North America Lithium Compound Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Lithium is a soft and silver-white alkali metal that is extracted from brines, ores, and mineral springs. It is present in the soil, plants, animals, and human body. Lithium is highly flammable, corrosive and has the lowest density of metals, which reacts vigorously with water. It forms organic and inorganic compounds, including hydride, oxide, nitrite, hydroxide, and carbide. Due to this, lithium compound is used across various industries such as rocket propellant, nuclear, pharmaceutical, and organic compounds.

Market Trends:

The North America lithium compound market is primarily driven by its increasing use in manufacturing li-ion rechargeable batteries. The automotive industry employs lithium-ion batteries in combustion and electric automobiles due to their high energy density, low self-discharge rate, low maintenance, fast charging and low weight. Furthermore, various infrastructure development, new housing projects, and renovation of buildings are increasing the demand for glass and ceramics. This has increased the need for lithium compound as it is utilized to strengthen the ceramic. In addition to this, the extensive investments in electronic technology, including mobile phones, cameras, laptops, power tools and vehicles, are propelling the market growth.

North America Lithium Compound Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type and End-Use.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market by Type:

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Hydroxide

Lithium Concentrate

Lithium Metal

Lithium Chloride

Butyllithium

Others

Market by End-Use:

Batteries

Glass and Glass Ceramics

Automotive Parts

Greases

Metallurgy

Polymer

Air Treatment

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

