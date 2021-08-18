In-Vitro Diagnostics Enzymes Market: Industry Share Analysis, Growth Impact, Size, and Leading Companies Overview by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-Vitro Diagnostics Enzymes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global in-vitro diagnostics enzymes market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global in-vitro diagnostics enzymes market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. In-vitro diagnostic enzymes are utilized in diagnostic solutions to detect an extensive range of illnesses on account of their remarkable biocatalytic properties. They also find application as preferred biomarkers for the diagnosis of ailments, such as cancer, renal disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. Some of the commonly used enzymes include gelatinase-B, creatine kinase, acid phosphatase, alanine transaminase, aspartate transaminase, and lactate dehydrogenase.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for effective disease diagnosis represents one of the key factors driving the market. This has resulted in continual developments in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and its widespread applicability throughout the healthcare sector. Apart from this, the development of enzyme biosensors has led to a significant rise in enzyme utility for clinical diagnosis of various medical conditions, which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of in-vitro diagnostics for diagnosing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is impelling market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.

Affymetrix (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Amano Enzyme Inc.

American Laboratories Inc.

Amicogen Inc.

BBI Solutions

Biocatalysts Limited (Brain AG)

Codexis Inc.

Dyadic International Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck KGaA.

Breakup by Enzyme Type:

Proteases

Polymerase and Transcriptase

Ribonuclease

Others

Breakup by Disease Type:

Infectious Disease

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Breakup by Technology Type:

Histology Assays

Molecular Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Breakup by End-Use:

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Labs

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

