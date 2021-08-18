Aromatherapy Market: Share 2021 Industry Growing Demand, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Aromatherapy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aromatherapy market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aromatherapy market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Global Aromatherapy Market is a form of alternative medicine therapy that uses aromatic essential oils to improve physical and emotional health of humans. It provides several benefits such as recovering sleep quality, treating headaches and migraines, and reducing stress, depression, and anxiety. Some of the commonly used essential oils in aromatherapy include lavender, eucalyptus, geranium, rosemary, and tea tree.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A significant rise in the utilization of alternative and relaxing therapies with mainstream medicines is one of the key factors driving the global aromatherapy market. Other than this, consumers are shifting toward essential oils as they are safe for inhalation and are extracted naturally from plants. This, along with the growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of pharmaceutical products are prompting them to opt for aromatherapy for treatment of their diseases. Manufacturers are also launching innovative diffusers and adopting aggressive marketing strategies to promote their products on social media platforms, which are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Air Aroma

TERRA

Eden Gardens

Frontier Co-op.

Hubmar International Inc

Isagenix Worldwide Inc.

Mountain Rose Herbs

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft

Young Living Essential Oils.

Market Breakup by Product:

Consumables Essential Oils Carrier Oils

Equipment Ultrasonic Diffuser Nebulizing Diffuser Evaporative Diffuser Heat Diffuser



Market Breakup by Mode of Delivery:

Topical Application

Direct Inhalation

Aerial Diffusion

Market Breakup by Application:

Relaxation

Skin and Hair Care

Pain Management

Insomnia

Scar Management

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Use

Spa and Wellness Centers

Yoga and Meditation Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

DTC (Direct-to-Consumer)

B2B

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

