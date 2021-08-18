Water Flosser Market: Industry Size, Sales Revenue, Top Leaders Share, Growth Rate, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Flosser Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global water flosser market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global water flosser market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. A water flosser is a spraying device that assists in cleaning spaces between and around teeth, gums, and periodontal areas. It spritzes water in steady pulses, which aids in cleaning crowns, braces, veneers, dental implants, and permanent or fixed bridges. As compared to the conventionally utilized manual flossing equipment, a water flosser offers better cleaning and massaging, thereby resulting in healthier and stronger gums.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growing awareness among individuals about oral hygiene represents one of the key factors driving the sales of water flosses across the globe. Moreover, the rising prevalence of periodontal and oral disorders like tooth decay is impelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, leading manufacturers are introducing aesthetically appealing product variants with smart sensors and improved precision. They are also investing in promotional campaigns via social media platforms to expand their existing consumer base. Furthermore, the increasing expenditure potential of consumers on premium healthcare products is strengthening the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Aquapick

Ginsey Home Solutions

Hydro Floss (Oral Care Technologies Inc.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Oral Breeze

Shenzhen Relish Technology Co. Ltd.

The Procter & Gamble Company

ToiletTree Products Inc.

Water Pik Inc. (Church & Dwight Co. Inc).

Breakup by Product:

Cordless

Countertop

Others

Breakup by Application:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Home Care

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

