Metal Powder Market: Global Growth Impact, Share, Competitive Analysis by Major Players, Size, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” Global Metal Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the global metal powder market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global metal powder market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. stands for metal particles having a size of a few micrometers. The powder has a high surface area to mass ratio and is manufactured by using numerous industrial processes, such as atomization and chemical, electrolysis, and solid-state reduction. Some of the common product variants include iron, molybdenum, nickel, aluminum, gold, silver, platinum, lead, and copper. Metal powder offers numerous benefits, such as reduced manufacturing time, enhanced cost efficiency, high volume capability, minimal wastage, and improved recyclability, etc. As a result, it finds extensive applications across diverse industrial verticals, including automotive, healthcare, defense, aerospace, construction, electronics, manufacturing,metalworking, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A significant rise in the demand for lightweight automobile components, along with the growing adoption of green manufacturing technologies, is creating a positive outlook for the global metal powder market. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of metal powder for additive manufacturing and metal injection molding is also bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the expanding applications of metal powder in the medical sector for manufacturing osteoporosis pen rachet, intestinal stapler gear system, kidney dialysis spring seat, etc., are anticipated to further drive the global market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Carpenter Technology Corporation

GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH (Melrose Industries)

Höganäs AB

LIBERTY Steel Group

Molyworks Materials Corporation

Polema

RusAL

Sandvik AB.

Market Breakup by Material:

Ferrous

Non-Ferrous

Market Breakup by Technology:

Pressing and Sintering

Metal Injection Molding

Additive Manufacturing

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

