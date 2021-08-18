The seven electric automobiles with the longest range available in the United States

One of the most common reasons for the widespread uptake of electric vehicles is range anxiety. Nowadays, most people would prefer to own a car that can travel long distances and fill up using dinosaur goo within minutes over the battery-powered car with a slower charge and a restricted range. However, the fear of running out of electrons without a nearby plug may soon be obsolete.

Battery technology is rapidly improving, and several electric vehicles on the market in the United States can drive well beyond 200 miles between charges, which is more than enough for most short and medium-length trips. The greatest

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

This report was originally published on this blog