ispace, a Japanese lunar lander firm, has raised $46 million in funding

ispace, a Japanese lunar lander developer, raised $46 million in a new investment round on August 4 to support future lunar missions. The $46 million Series C financing was headed by the Japanese venture capital fund, Incubate Fund, according to Tokyo-based ispace. Since ispace’s seed round in 2014, Incubate Fund has been an investor. With this current round, ispace has now raised a total of $195.5 million.

The investment comes after the company received $28 million in the Series B round over a year ago. That earlier round secured enough cash for the company’s first lander mission, Mission 1, which is set

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

This report was originally published on this blog