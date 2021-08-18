In 2020, renewable energy surpassed both nuclear and coal energy

It’s impossible to avoid change. As per recent data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewables officially overtook fossil fuels as the second most common source of electricity in 2020. However, even though more experts than ever are gravitating to nuclear energy as a possible green energy source, the country’s energy generation has decreased slightly.

Renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric, geothermal, and geothermal accounted for upwards of one-fifth of all power generated in the United States, or 21%. Nuclear power was next on the list, with a 20% share, followed by coal with a 19% share. Fossil fuel-powered electricity

