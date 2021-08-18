Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| EDF Renewable Energy, Maxwell Technologies, SAFT

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Advanced Energy Storage market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Advanced Energy Storage Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Advanced Energy Storage market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Advanced Energy Storage market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Advanced Energy Storage market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Advanced Energy Storage market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Advanced Energy Storage market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Advanced Energy Storage market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Advanced Energy Storage market.

Advanced Energy Storage Market Leading Players: AES Corporation, EDF Renewable Energy, Maxwell Technologies, SAFT, GS Yuasa Corporation, A123 Systems, Green Charge Networks, S&C Electric, Schneider Electric SE, ABB, NEC Corporation, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Hitachi, Toshiba, BYD Company, Beacon Power LLC, CODA Energy, Dynapower Company, RES Group, EOS Energy Storage, BAK Batteries

Product Type: Pumped Hydro Storage

Battery Storage

Flywheel Storage

Thermal Storage

Others

By Application: On-Grid

Off-Grid

Micro Grid

Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Advanced Energy Storage market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Advanced Energy Storage market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Advanced Energy Storage market?

• How will the global Advanced Energy Storage market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Advanced Energy Storage market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Advanced Energy Storage

1.1 Advanced Energy Storage Market Overview

1.1.1 Advanced Energy Storage Product Scope

1.1.2 Advanced Energy Storage Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Advanced Energy Storage Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Advanced Energy Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Advanced Energy Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Advanced Energy Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Energy Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Advanced Energy Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Advanced Energy Storage Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Advanced Energy Storage Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Advanced Energy Storage Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Advanced Energy Storage Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Pumped Hydro Storage

2.5 Battery Storage

2.6 Flywheel Storage

2.7 Thermal Storage

2.8 Others 3 Advanced Energy Storage Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Advanced Energy Storage Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Advanced Energy Storage Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 On-Grid

3.5 Off-Grid

3.6 Micro Grid

3.7 Others 4 Advanced Energy Storage Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Advanced Energy Storage as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Advanced Energy Storage Market

4.4 Global Top Players Advanced Energy Storage Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Advanced Energy Storage Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Advanced Energy Storage Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 AES Corporation

5.1.1 AES Corporation Profile

5.1.2 AES Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 AES Corporation Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 AES Corporation Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 AES Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 EDF Renewable Energy

5.2.1 EDF Renewable Energy Profile

5.2.2 EDF Renewable Energy Main Business

5.2.3 EDF Renewable Energy Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 EDF Renewable Energy Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 EDF Renewable Energy Recent Developments

5.3 Maxwell Technologies

5.3.1 Maxwell Technologies Profile

5.3.2 Maxwell Technologies Main Business

5.3.3 Maxwell Technologies Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Maxwell Technologies Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 SAFT Recent Developments

5.4 SAFT

5.4.1 SAFT Profile

5.4.2 SAFT Main Business

5.4.3 SAFT Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAFT Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 SAFT Recent Developments

5.5 GS Yuasa Corporation

5.5.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Profile

5.5.2 GS Yuasa Corporation Main Business

5.5.3 GS Yuasa Corporation Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GS Yuasa Corporation Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 GS Yuasa Corporation Recent Developments

5.6 A123 Systems

5.6.1 A123 Systems Profile

5.6.2 A123 Systems Main Business

5.6.3 A123 Systems Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 A123 Systems Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 A123 Systems Recent Developments

5.7 Green Charge Networks

5.7.1 Green Charge Networks Profile

5.7.2 Green Charge Networks Main Business

5.7.3 Green Charge Networks Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Green Charge Networks Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Green Charge Networks Recent Developments

5.8 S&C Electric

5.8.1 S&C Electric Profile

5.8.2 S&C Electric Main Business

5.8.3 S&C Electric Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 S&C Electric Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 S&C Electric Recent Developments

5.9 Schneider Electric SE

5.9.1 Schneider Electric SE Profile

5.9.2 Schneider Electric SE Main Business

5.9.3 Schneider Electric SE Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Schneider Electric SE Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Developments

5.10 ABB

5.10.1 ABB Profile

5.10.2 ABB Main Business

5.10.3 ABB Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 ABB Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.11 NEC Corporation

5.11.1 NEC Corporation Profile

5.11.2 NEC Corporation Main Business

5.11.3 NEC Corporation Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 NEC Corporation Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 NEC Corporation Recent Developments

5.12 Samsung SDI

5.12.1 Samsung SDI Profile

5.12.2 Samsung SDI Main Business

5.12.3 Samsung SDI Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Samsung SDI Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Samsung SDI Recent Developments

5.13 LG Chem

5.13.1 LG Chem Profile

5.13.2 LG Chem Main Business

5.13.3 LG Chem Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 LG Chem Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 LG Chem Recent Developments

5.14 Hitachi

5.14.1 Hitachi Profile

5.14.2 Hitachi Main Business

5.14.3 Hitachi Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Hitachi Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

5.15 Toshiba

5.15.1 Toshiba Profile

5.15.2 Toshiba Main Business

5.15.3 Toshiba Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Toshiba Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

5.16 BYD Company

5.16.1 BYD Company Profile

5.16.2 BYD Company Main Business

5.16.3 BYD Company Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 BYD Company Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 BYD Company Recent Developments

5.17 Beacon Power LLC

5.17.1 Beacon Power LLC Profile

5.17.2 Beacon Power LLC Main Business

5.17.3 Beacon Power LLC Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Beacon Power LLC Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Beacon Power LLC Recent Developments

5.18 CODA Energy

5.18.1 CODA Energy Profile

5.18.2 CODA Energy Main Business

5.18.3 CODA Energy Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 CODA Energy Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 CODA Energy Recent Developments

5.19 Dynapower Company

5.19.1 Dynapower Company Profile

5.19.2 Dynapower Company Main Business

5.19.3 Dynapower Company Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Dynapower Company Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Dynapower Company Recent Developments

5.20 RES Group

5.20.1 RES Group Profile

5.20.2 RES Group Main Business

5.20.3 RES Group Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 RES Group Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 RES Group Recent Developments

5.21 EOS Energy Storage

5.21.1 EOS Energy Storage Profile

5.21.2 EOS Energy Storage Main Business

5.21.3 EOS Energy Storage Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 EOS Energy Storage Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 EOS Energy Storage Recent Developments

5.22 BAK Batteries

5.22.1 BAK Batteries Profile

5.22.2 BAK Batteries Main Business

5.22.3 BAK Batteries Advanced Energy Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 BAK Batteries Advanced Energy Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 BAK Batteries Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Advanced Energy Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Advanced Energy Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Energy Storage Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Advanced Energy Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Advanced Energy Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Advanced Energy Storage Market Dynamics

11.1 Advanced Energy Storage Industry Trends

11.2 Advanced Energy Storage Market Drivers

11.3 Advanced Energy Storage Market Challenges

11.4 Advanced Energy Storage Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

