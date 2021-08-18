Environmental Monitoring Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Environmental Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global environmental monitoring market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Environmental monitoring refers to tools and practices utilized to assess environmental conditions and trends. It includes a central data management system, smart sensors, monitoring networks, cloud-based telemetry, and internet protocol (IP) data loggers. Some of the commonly employed environmental scanning and monitoring techniques include electrostatic samples, filtration, composite sampling, absorption, condensation, and sedimentation. These tools support the development of policies related to environmental conservation. They also manage hazardous and radioactive waste, protect public water supplies, and identify pollution sources.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The surging pollution levels due to rapid urbanization and industrialization are mainly driving the global environmental monitoring market growth. Governments of various nations are undertaking initiatives to promote environmental sustainability, which is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the development of cost-effective cellular and non-cellular communication technologies to enable the deployment of environmental monitoring systems in remote locations is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the advent of big data analytics and the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- 3M Company
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Horiba Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Siemens AG
- TE Connectivity
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Breakup by Component:
- Particulate Detection
- Chemical Detection
- Biological Detection
- Temperature Sensing
- Moisture Detection
- Noise Measurement
Breakup by Product Type:
- Environmental Monitoring Sensors
- Environmental Monitors
- Environmental Monitoring Software
- Wearable Environmental Monitors
Breakup by Sampling Method:
- Continuous Monitoring
- Active Monitoring
- Passive Monitoring
- Intermittent Monitoring
Breakup by Application:
- Air Pollution Monitoring
- Water Pollution Monitoring
- Soil Pollution Monitoring
- Noise Pollution Monitoring
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
