Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a functional gastrointestinal medical condition that majorly affects the large intestines. Alteration in bowel routine, diarrhea, constipation, discomfort, abdominal pain and bloating are some common symptoms of IBS. It is usually caused by over-sensitive nerves in the gut, stressful lifestyle, family history of the syndrome and abnormalities in the nervous system. IBS is usually diagnosed through various blood tests and endoscopic procedures. It is treated through antibiotics, laxatives, antispasmodics, fiber supplements, probiotics and mental health therapies, such as gut-directed hypnotherapy and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is primarily being driven by the rising geriatric population prone to chronic gastrointestinal disorders. Moreover, the widespread adoption of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology to measure the changes in the colon of IBS patients is proving a thrust to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the development of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) to improve gastrointestinal health and reduce bacterial damage in the intestines, are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the rising awareness regarding the availability of effective treatment alternatives among the patients, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan plc (AbbVie Inc.)

Ardelyx Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Breakup by Type:

IBS with Diarrhea (IBS-D)

IBS with Constipation (IBS-C)

Mixed IBS

Breakup by Product:

Rifaximin

Eluxadoline

Lubiprostone

Linaclotide

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

