Claddings Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Claddings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global claddings market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Cladding represents a non-loadbearing construction component attached to the exterior/interior surfaces of the building as a protective layer and moisture barrier. It is generally manufactured using wood, natural stone, plastic, zinc, copper, aluminum, terracotta, vinyl, etc. Cladding is thermal- and water-resistant, lightweight, fireproof, soundproof, energy-efficient, etc. As a result, it is used for floors, walls, plateaus, facades, baseboards, planters, etc., to enhance their aesthetic value by being directly attached to the steel frame of the building.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/claddings-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding construction industry is one of the primary factors driving the global claddings market. In line with this, the growing adoption of metallic claddings in commercial and industrial buildings is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, they are gaining popularity as effective protective systems against harsh climatic conditions, pollution, dust, temperature changes, etc., across the residential and non-residential sectors. Additionally, the introduction of cladding materials made with dichromatic window films for providing ultraviolet (UV) protection to building interiors, is also augmenting the product demand. Furthermore, various product manufacturers are developing bio-based and sustainable cladding materials, such as agricultural and paper waste, for green buildings. Several other factors, including increasing expenditure capacities of consumers and rising infrastructural development, are projected to fuel the global market for claddings over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/claddings-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Acme Brick (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Alcoa Corporation

Armstrong World Industries

Boral

CSR Limited

Etex Group

James Hardie Building Products Inc

Kingspan Group

NICHIHA Co. Ltd

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Tata BlueScope Steel

Trespa International B.V

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Breakup by Material Type:

Masonry and Concrete

Brick and Stone

Stucco and EIFS

Fiber Cement

Metal

Vinyl

Wood

Others

Breakup by Component Type:

Walls

Roof Cladding

Windows and Doors

Others

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports (2021-2026) by IMARC Group:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/