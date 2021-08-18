Global Functional Drinks Industry Analysis Report 2021| The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle, Danone

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Functional Drinks market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Functional Drinks Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Functional Drinks market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Functional Drinks market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Functional Drinks market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Functional Drinks market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Functional Drinks market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Functional Drinks market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Functional Drinks market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3109210/global-functional-drinks-market

Functional Drinks Market Leading Players: , The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle, Danone, PepsiCo, Unilever, Campbell Soup, GlaxoSmithKline, Kraft Heinz, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), The Hain Celestial Group, Fonterra, Uni-President, Del Monte Pacific, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, JDB Group, RED BULL, Suntory, Rockstar, Monster Energy

Product Type: Energy Beverages

Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Sports Beverages

Functional Water

Other

By Application: Offline Stores

Online Stores

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Functional Drinks market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Functional Drinks market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Functional Drinks market?

• How will the global Functional Drinks market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Functional Drinks market?

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3109210/global-functional-drinks-market

Table of Contents

1 Functional Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Functional Drinks Product Overview

1.2 Functional Drinks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Energy Beverages

1.2.2 Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices

1.2.3 Sports Beverages

1.2.4 Functional Water

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Functional Drinks Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Functional Drinks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Functional Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Functional Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Functional Drinks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Drinks Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Drinks Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Functional Drinks Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Functional Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Drinks Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Drinks Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Functional Drinks as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Drinks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Drinks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Functional Drinks Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Functional Drinks Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Functional Drinks Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Functional Drinks by Application

4.1 Functional Drinks Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Offline Stores

4.1.2 Online Stores

4.2 Global Functional Drinks Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Functional Drinks Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Functional Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Functional Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Functional Drinks by Country

5.1 North America Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Functional Drinks by Country

6.1 Europe Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Functional Drinks by Country

8.1 Latin America Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Drinks Business

10.1 The Coca-Cola Company

10.1.1 The Coca-Cola Company Corporation Information

10.1.2 The Coca-Cola Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 The Coca-Cola Company Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 The Coca-Cola Company Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.1.5 The Coca-Cola Company Recent Development

10.2 Nestle

10.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nestle Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Nestle Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 The Coca-Cola Company Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.2.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.3 Danone

10.3.1 Danone Corporation Information

10.3.2 Danone Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Danone Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Danone Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.3.5 Danone Recent Development

10.4 PepsiCo

10.4.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

10.4.2 PepsiCo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 PepsiCo Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 PepsiCo Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.4.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

10.5 Unilever

10.5.1 Unilever Corporation Information

10.5.2 Unilever Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Unilever Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Unilever Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.5.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.6 Campbell Soup

10.6.1 Campbell Soup Corporation Information

10.6.2 Campbell Soup Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Campbell Soup Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Campbell Soup Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.6.5 Campbell Soup Recent Development

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline

10.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

10.7.2 GlaxoSmithKline Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

10.8 Kraft Heinz

10.8.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kraft Heinz Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kraft Heinz Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kraft Heinz Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.8.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

10.9 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

10.9.1 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.9.5 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Recent Development

10.10 The Hain Celestial Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Functional Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 The Hain Celestial Group Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 The Hain Celestial Group Recent Development

10.11 Fonterra

10.11.1 Fonterra Corporation Information

10.11.2 Fonterra Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Fonterra Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Fonterra Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.11.5 Fonterra Recent Development

10.12 Uni-President

10.12.1 Uni-President Corporation Information

10.12.2 Uni-President Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Uni-President Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Uni-President Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.12.5 Uni-President Recent Development

10.13 Del Monte Pacific

10.13.1 Del Monte Pacific Corporation Information

10.13.2 Del Monte Pacific Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Del Monte Pacific Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Del Monte Pacific Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.13.5 Del Monte Pacific Recent Development

10.14 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

10.14.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.14.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Recent Development

10.15 JDB Group

10.15.1 JDB Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 JDB Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 JDB Group Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 JDB Group Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.15.5 JDB Group Recent Development

10.16 RED BULL

10.16.1 RED BULL Corporation Information

10.16.2 RED BULL Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 RED BULL Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 RED BULL Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.16.5 RED BULL Recent Development

10.17 Suntory

10.17.1 Suntory Corporation Information

10.17.2 Suntory Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Suntory Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Suntory Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.17.5 Suntory Recent Development

10.18 Rockstar

10.18.1 Rockstar Corporation Information

10.18.2 Rockstar Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Rockstar Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Rockstar Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.18.5 Rockstar Recent Development

10.19 Monster Energy

10.19.1 Monster Energy Corporation Information

10.19.2 Monster Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Monster Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Monster Energy Functional Drinks Products Offered

10.19.5 Monster Energy Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Functional Drinks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Functional Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Functional Drinks Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Functional Drinks Distributors

12.3 Functional Drinks Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours At USD(3350): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/170cc0001eb0de78ad57c459a42c8ccc,0,1,global-functional-drinks-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/