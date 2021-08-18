Folding Cartons Packaging Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Graphic Packaging, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, RockTenn

“

The report titled Global Folding Cartons Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Folding Cartons Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Folding Cartons Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Folding Cartons Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Folding Cartons Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Folding Cartons Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Folding Cartons Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Folding Cartons Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Folding Cartons Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Folding Cartons Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Folding Cartons Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Folding Cartons Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Graphic Packaging, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, RockTenn, MeadWestvaco, Bell, Amcor, Arkay Packaging, Artistic Carton, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco

Market Segmentation by Product:

Standard Carton, Aseptic Carton

Market Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverage, Electronics & Home Appliance, Consumer Good, Pharmaceutical Industry, Other

The Folding Cartons Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Folding Cartons Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Folding Cartons Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Folding Cartons Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Folding Cartons Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Folding Cartons Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Folding Cartons Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Folding Cartons Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Folding Cartons Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Standard Carton

1.2.3 Aseptic Carton

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Electronics & Home Appliance

1.3.4 Consumer Good

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Folding Cartons Packaging, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Folding Cartons Packaging Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Folding Cartons Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Folding Cartons Packaging Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Folding Cartons Packaging Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Folding Cartons Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Folding Cartons Packaging Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Folding Cartons Packaging Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Folding Cartons Packaging Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Folding Cartons Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Folding Cartons Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Folding Cartons Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Folding Cartons Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Folding Cartons Packaging Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Folding Cartons Packaging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Folding Cartons Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Folding Cartons Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Folding Cartons Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Folding Cartons Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Folding Cartons Packaging Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Folding Cartons Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Folding Cartons Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Folding Cartons Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Folding Cartons Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Cartons Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Cartons Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Cartons Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Cartons Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Graphic Packaging

12.1.1 Graphic Packaging Corporation Information

12.1.2 Graphic Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Graphic Packaging Folding Cartons Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Graphic Packaging Folding Cartons Packaging Products Offered

12.1.5 Graphic Packaging Recent Development

12.2 Mayr-Melnhof Karton

12.2.1 Mayr-Melnhof Karton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mayr-Melnhof Karton Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mayr-Melnhof Karton Folding Cartons Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mayr-Melnhof Karton Folding Cartons Packaging Products Offered

12.2.5 Mayr-Melnhof Karton Recent Development

12.3 RockTenn

12.3.1 RockTenn Corporation Information

12.3.2 RockTenn Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 RockTenn Folding Cartons Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 RockTenn Folding Cartons Packaging Products Offered

12.3.5 RockTenn Recent Development

12.4 MeadWestvaco

12.4.1 MeadWestvaco Corporation Information

12.4.2 MeadWestvaco Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 MeadWestvaco Folding Cartons Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 MeadWestvaco Folding Cartons Packaging Products Offered

12.4.5 MeadWestvaco Recent Development

12.5 Bell

12.5.1 Bell Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bell Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bell Folding Cartons Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bell Folding Cartons Packaging Products Offered

12.5.5 Bell Recent Development

12.6 Amcor

12.6.1 Amcor Corporation Information

12.6.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Amcor Folding Cartons Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Amcor Folding Cartons Packaging Products Offered

12.6.5 Amcor Recent Development

12.7 Arkay Packaging

12.7.1 Arkay Packaging Corporation Information

12.7.2 Arkay Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Arkay Packaging Folding Cartons Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Arkay Packaging Folding Cartons Packaging Products Offered

12.7.5 Arkay Packaging Recent Development

12.8 Artistic Carton

12.8.1 Artistic Carton Corporation Information

12.8.2 Artistic Carton Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Artistic Carton Folding Cartons Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Artistic Carton Folding Cartons Packaging Products Offered

12.8.5 Artistic Carton Recent Development

12.9 Smurfit Kappa

12.9.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information

12.9.2 Smurfit Kappa Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smurfit Kappa Folding Cartons Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Smurfit Kappa Folding Cartons Packaging Products Offered

12.9.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

12.10 Sonoco

12.10.1 Sonoco Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sonoco Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sonoco Folding Cartons Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sonoco Folding Cartons Packaging Products Offered

12.10.5 Sonoco Recent Development

12.11 Graphic Packaging

12.11.1 Graphic Packaging Corporation Information

12.11.2 Graphic Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Graphic Packaging Folding Cartons Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Graphic Packaging Folding Cartons Packaging Products Offered

12.11.5 Graphic Packaging Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Folding Cartons Packaging Industry Trends

13.2 Folding Cartons Packaging Market Drivers

13.3 Folding Cartons Packaging Market Challenges

13.4 Folding Cartons Packaging Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Folding Cartons Packaging Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

