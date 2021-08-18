Global Cloud Manufacturing Market Outlook (2021-2027)|Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Cloud Manufacturing market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cloud Manufacturing Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cloud Manufacturing market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Cloud Manufacturing market.

Cloud Manufacturing Market Leading Players: Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., VMware, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Citrix Systems, Inc., Plex Systems Inc., Jelastic, Inc., Rootstock Software, DXC Technology Company

Product Type: Hardware, Software, Services

By Application: Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Semiconductor Electronics, Automotive, Metal & Machinery Manufacturing, Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Cloud Manufacturing market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Cloud Manufacturing market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Cloud Manufacturing market?

• How will the global Cloud Manufacturing market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Cloud Manufacturing market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Cloud Manufacturing 1.1 Cloud Manufacturing Market Overview

1.1.1 Cloud Manufacturing Product Scope

1.1.2 Cloud Manufacturing Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Cloud Manufacturing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Cloud Manufacturing Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Cloud Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Cloud Manufacturing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Cloud Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Cloud Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Cloud Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cloud Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Cloud Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Cloud Manufacturing Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Cloud Manufacturing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Cloud Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Cloud Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Hardware 2.5 Software 2.6 Services 3 Cloud Manufacturing Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Cloud Manufacturing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Cloud Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Cloud Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Aerospace and Defense 3.5 Healthcare 3.6 Semiconductor Electronics 3.7 Automotive 3.8 Metal & Machinery Manufacturing 3.9 Others 4 Cloud Manufacturing Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Cloud Manufacturing Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cloud Manufacturing as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Cloud Manufacturing Market 4.4 Global Top Players Cloud Manufacturing Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Cloud Manufacturing Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cloud Manufacturing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Oracle Corporation

5.1.1 Oracle Corporation Profile

5.1.2 Oracle Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 Oracle Corporation Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Oracle Corporation Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Developments 5.2 Microsoft Corporation

5.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments 5.3 Salesforce.com, Inc.

5.5.1 Salesforce.com, Inc. Profile

5.3.2 Salesforce.com, Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 Salesforce.com, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Salesforce.com, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Developments 5.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

5.4.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Developments 5.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

5.5.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Profile

5.5.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Recent Developments 5.6 VMware, Inc.

5.6.1 VMware, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 VMware, Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 VMware, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 VMware, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 VMware, Inc. Recent Developments 5.7 Google LLC

5.7.1 Google LLC Profile

5.7.2 Google LLC Main Business

5.7.3 Google LLC Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Google LLC Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Google LLC Recent Developments 5.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

5.8.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

5.8.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Main Business

5.8.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Recent Developments 5.9 Citrix Systems, Inc.

5.9.1 Citrix Systems, Inc. Profile

5.9.2 Citrix Systems, Inc. Main Business

5.9.3 Citrix Systems, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Citrix Systems, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Citrix Systems, Inc. Recent Developments 5.10 Plex Systems Inc.

5.10.1 Plex Systems Inc. Profile

5.10.2 Plex Systems Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 Plex Systems Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Plex Systems Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Plex Systems Inc. Recent Developments 5.11 Jelastic, Inc.

5.11.1 Jelastic, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 Jelastic, Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 Jelastic, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Jelastic, Inc. Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Jelastic, Inc. Recent Developments 5.12 Rootstock Software

5.12.1 Rootstock Software Profile

5.12.2 Rootstock Software Main Business

5.12.3 Rootstock Software Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Rootstock Software Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Rootstock Software Recent Developments 5.13 DXC Technology Company

5.13.1 DXC Technology Company Profile

5.13.2 DXC Technology Company Main Business

5.13.3 DXC Technology Company Cloud Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 DXC Technology Company Cloud Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 DXC Technology Company Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Cloud Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Cloud Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Cloud Manufacturing Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Cloud Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Cloud Manufacturing Market Dynamics 11.1 Cloud Manufacturing Industry Trends 11.2 Cloud Manufacturing Market Drivers 11.3 Cloud Manufacturing Market Challenges 11.4 Cloud Manufacturing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

