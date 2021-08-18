Compression Socks Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | FLA Orthopedics, Sigvaris, Juzo

“

The report titled Global Compression Socks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Compression Socks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Compression Socks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Compression Socks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Compression Socks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Compression Socks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Compression Socks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Compression Socks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Compression Socks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Compression Socks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Compression Socks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Compression Socks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FLA Orthopedics, Sigvaris, Juzo, 2XU, JOBST, Adidas, Bio Compression Systems, COMFORT PLUS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Knee High

Thigh High

Pantyhose/ Maternity

Waist Attachment



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Channels



The Compression Socks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Compression Socks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Compression Socks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Compression Socks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Compression Socks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Compression Socks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Compression Socks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Compression Socks market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Compression Socks Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Compression Socks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Knee High

1.2.3 Thigh High

1.2.4 Pantyhose/ Maternity

1.2.5 Waist Attachment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Compression Socks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals Pharmacies

1.3.3 Retail Pharmacies

1.3.4 Online Channels

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Compression Socks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Compression Socks Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Compression Socks Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Compression Socks, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Compression Socks Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Compression Socks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Compression Socks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Compression Socks Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Compression Socks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Compression Socks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Compression Socks Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Compression Socks Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Compression Socks Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Compression Socks Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Compression Socks Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Compression Socks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Compression Socks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Compression Socks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Compression Socks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Compression Socks Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Compression Socks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Compression Socks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Compression Socks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Compression Socks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Compression Socks Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Compression Socks Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Compression Socks Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Compression Socks Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Compression Socks Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Compression Socks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Compression Socks Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Compression Socks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Compression Socks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Compression Socks Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Compression Socks Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Compression Socks Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Compression Socks Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Compression Socks Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Compression Socks Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Compression Socks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Compression Socks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Compression Socks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Compression Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Compression Socks Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Compression Socks Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Compression Socks Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Compression Socks Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Compression Socks Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Compression Socks Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Compression Socks Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Compression Socks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Compression Socks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Compression Socks Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Compression Socks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Compression Socks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Compression Socks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Compression Socks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Compression Socks Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Compression Socks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Compression Socks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Compression Socks Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Compression Socks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Compression Socks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Compression Socks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Compression Socks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Compression Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Compression Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Compression Socks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Compression Socks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Compression Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Compression Socks Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Compression Socks Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Compression Socks Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Compression Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Compression Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Compression Socks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Compression Socks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Compression Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Compression Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Compression Socks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Compression Socks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Compression Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Compression Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Compression Socks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Compression Socks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 FLA Orthopedics

12.1.1 FLA Orthopedics Corporation Information

12.1.2 FLA Orthopedics Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 FLA Orthopedics Compression Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FLA Orthopedics Compression Socks Products Offered

12.1.5 FLA Orthopedics Recent Development

12.2 Sigvaris

12.2.1 Sigvaris Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sigvaris Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sigvaris Compression Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sigvaris Compression Socks Products Offered

12.2.5 Sigvaris Recent Development

12.3 Juzo

12.3.1 Juzo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Juzo Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Juzo Compression Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Juzo Compression Socks Products Offered

12.3.5 Juzo Recent Development

12.4 2XU

12.4.1 2XU Corporation Information

12.4.2 2XU Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 2XU Compression Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 2XU Compression Socks Products Offered

12.4.5 2XU Recent Development

12.5 JOBST

12.5.1 JOBST Corporation Information

12.5.2 JOBST Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 JOBST Compression Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 JOBST Compression Socks Products Offered

12.5.5 JOBST Recent Development

12.6 Adidas

12.6.1 Adidas Corporation Information

12.6.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Adidas Compression Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Adidas Compression Socks Products Offered

12.6.5 Adidas Recent Development

12.7 Bio Compression Systems

12.7.1 Bio Compression Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bio Compression Systems Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bio Compression Systems Compression Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bio Compression Systems Compression Socks Products Offered

12.7.5 Bio Compression Systems Recent Development

12.8 COMFORT PLUS

12.8.1 COMFORT PLUS Corporation Information

12.8.2 COMFORT PLUS Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 COMFORT PLUS Compression Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 COMFORT PLUS Compression Socks Products Offered

12.8.5 COMFORT PLUS Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Compression Socks Industry Trends

13.2 Compression Socks Market Drivers

13.3 Compression Socks Market Challenges

13.4 Compression Socks Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Compression Socks Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

