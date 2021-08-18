Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021|Enbridge, Kinder Morgan, Pembina

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market.

Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Leading Players: TransCanada, Enbridge, Kinder Morgan, Pembina, CNPC, PetroChina, Petrobras Bechtel, National Oil Varco, Europipe, Jindal Group, Welspun Corporation, CRC Evans, Chelpipe

Product Type: Transmission, Gathering

By Application: Onshore, Offshore

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market?

• How will the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure 1.1 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1.1 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Product Scope

1.1.2 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Transmission 2.5 Gathering 3 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Onshore 3.5 Offshore 4 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market 4.4 Global Top Players Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 TransCanada

5.1.1 TransCanada Profile

5.1.2 TransCanada Main Business

5.1.3 TransCanada Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 TransCanada Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 TransCanada Recent Developments 5.2 Enbridge

5.2.1 Enbridge Profile

5.2.2 Enbridge Main Business

5.2.3 Enbridge Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Enbridge Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Enbridge Recent Developments 5.3 Kinder Morgan

5.5.1 Kinder Morgan Profile

5.3.2 Kinder Morgan Main Business

5.3.3 Kinder Morgan Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Kinder Morgan Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Pembina Recent Developments 5.4 Pembina

5.4.1 Pembina Profile

5.4.2 Pembina Main Business

5.4.3 Pembina Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Pembina Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Pembina Recent Developments 5.5 CNPC

5.5.1 CNPC Profile

5.5.2 CNPC Main Business

5.5.3 CNPC Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 CNPC Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 CNPC Recent Developments 5.6 PetroChina

5.6.1 PetroChina Profile

5.6.2 PetroChina Main Business

5.6.3 PetroChina Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 PetroChina Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 PetroChina Recent Developments 5.7 Petrobras Bechtel

5.7.1 Petrobras Bechtel Profile

5.7.2 Petrobras Bechtel Main Business

5.7.3 Petrobras Bechtel Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Petrobras Bechtel Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Petrobras Bechtel Recent Developments 5.8 National Oil Varco

5.8.1 National Oil Varco Profile

5.8.2 National Oil Varco Main Business

5.8.3 National Oil Varco Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 National Oil Varco Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 National Oil Varco Recent Developments 5.9 Europipe

5.9.1 Europipe Profile

5.9.2 Europipe Main Business

5.9.3 Europipe Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Europipe Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Europipe Recent Developments 5.10 Jindal Group

5.10.1 Jindal Group Profile

5.10.2 Jindal Group Main Business

5.10.3 Jindal Group Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Jindal Group Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Jindal Group Recent Developments 5.11 Welspun Corporation

5.11.1 Welspun Corporation Profile

5.11.2 Welspun Corporation Main Business

5.11.3 Welspun Corporation Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Welspun Corporation Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Welspun Corporation Recent Developments 5.12 CRC Evans

5.12.1 CRC Evans Profile

5.12.2 CRC Evans Main Business

5.12.3 CRC Evans Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 CRC Evans Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 CRC Evans Recent Developments 5.13 Chelpipe

5.13.1 Chelpipe Profile

5.13.2 Chelpipe Main Business

5.13.3 Chelpipe Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Chelpipe Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Chelpipe Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Dynamics 11.1 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Industry Trends 11.2 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Drivers 11.3 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Challenges 11.4 Crude Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

