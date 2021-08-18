Steel Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | China Baowu, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel

“

The report titled Global Steel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: China Baowu, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, Shagang Group, POSCO, HBIS, ANSTEEL, JFE Group, Shandong Steel, Tata Steel

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Automotive

Transportation

Energy

Packaging

Tools and Machinery

Consumer Appliances

Mental Product

Others



The Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel

1.2 Steel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Carbon Steel

1.2.3 Alloy Steel

1.3 Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Steel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3.7 Tools and Machinery

1.3.8 Consumer Appliances

1.3.9 Mental Product

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Steel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Steel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Steel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 Europe Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 China Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Japan Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 South Korea Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 India Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Steel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Steel Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Steel Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Steel Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 Europe Steel Production

3.4.1 Europe Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Europe Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 China Steel Production

3.5.1 China Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 China Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Japan Steel Production

3.6.1 Japan Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Japan Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 South Korea Steel Production

3.7.1 South Korea Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 South Korea Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 India Steel Production

3.8.1 India Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 India Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Steel Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Steel Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Steel Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Steel Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Steel Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Steel Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Steel Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Steel Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Steel Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Steel Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Steel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 China Baowu

7.1.1 China Baowu Steel Corporation Information

7.1.2 China Baowu Steel Product Portfolio

7.1.3 China Baowu Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 China Baowu Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 China Baowu Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ArcelorMittal

7.2.1 ArcelorMittal Steel Corporation Information

7.2.2 ArcelorMittal Steel Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ArcelorMittal Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nippon Steel

7.3.1 Nippon Steel Steel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nippon Steel Steel Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nippon Steel Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Nippon Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nippon Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shagang Group

7.4.1 Shagang Group Steel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shagang Group Steel Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shagang Group Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Shagang Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shagang Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 POSCO

7.5.1 POSCO Steel Corporation Information

7.5.2 POSCO Steel Product Portfolio

7.5.3 POSCO Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 POSCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 POSCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 HBIS

7.6.1 HBIS Steel Corporation Information

7.6.2 HBIS Steel Product Portfolio

7.6.3 HBIS Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 HBIS Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 HBIS Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 ANSTEEL

7.7.1 ANSTEEL Steel Corporation Information

7.7.2 ANSTEEL Steel Product Portfolio

7.7.3 ANSTEEL Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 ANSTEEL Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ANSTEEL Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 JFE Group

7.8.1 JFE Group Steel Corporation Information

7.8.2 JFE Group Steel Product Portfolio

7.8.3 JFE Group Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 JFE Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 JFE Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Shandong Steel

7.9.1 Shandong Steel Steel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shandong Steel Steel Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Shandong Steel Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Shandong Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Shandong Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Tata Steel

7.10.1 Tata Steel Steel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tata Steel Steel Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Tata Steel Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Tata Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Tata Steel Recent Developments/Updates

8 Steel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Steel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steel

8.4 Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Steel Distributors List

9.3 Steel Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Steel Industry Trends

10.2 Steel Growth Drivers

10.3 Steel Market Challenges

10.4 Steel Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Steel by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 Europe Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 China Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Japan Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 South Korea Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 India Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Steel

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Steel by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Steel by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Steel by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Steel by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Steel by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Steel by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Steel by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Steel by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

